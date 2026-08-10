LIGHTALL Expands Global LED Display Footprint with One-Stop Solutions and Project Delivery Capabilities

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the growing demand for immersive visual experiences, digital information displays, and smart space construction, LED display technology is becoming a crucial visual solution in entertainment performances, transportation hubs, commercial spaces, and professional applications. As a professional LED display manufacturer, LIGHTALL is leveraging its comprehensive one-stop solution capabilities and project delivery experience to accelerate its expansion in the global LED display market, providing customers worldwide with more flexible, efficient, and reliable visual display solutions.

The Aruba highway outdoor LED display project utilized a customized high-brightness, high-protection-rating outdoor LED advertising display system, enhancing brand exposure and opening up new channels for disseminating local traffic information.

Growing Demand for Customized LED Display Solutions

In recent years, the development of digital communication, smart infrastructure, and immersive experience scenarios has continued to drive the growth of the global LED display market.

According to Grand View Research, the global video wall market was worth approximately US$10.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$20.37 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.7%. Furthermore, the report indicates that, categorized by display technology, LED display technology held the majority share of the video wall market in 2024, accounting for over 59% of global market revenue, demonstrating the significant role of LED display solutions in the field of large-scale visual displays.

In stage performances, religious venues, airports, railway stations, commercial centers, educational institutions, and even corporate offices, a growing number of clients are expecting more from LED display systems. While high-definition LED display is a critical consideration for them, they are also giving increased importance to product adaptability to the application setting, ease of installation, and reliability of operations.

However, the traditional procurement model, which primarily focuses on selling single products, often struggles to meet the needs of complex projects. Customers may encounter problems in practical applications, such as inadequate solution design, difficulties in product compatibility, complex installation coordination, and high subsequent maintenance costs.

Therefore, LED display suppliers with comprehensive solution capabilities are becoming important partners in the global market.

LIGHTALL recognizes that a successful LED display project depends not only on the display hardware itself, but also on a comprehensive consideration of factors such as the application environment, viewing distance, installation structure, brightness requirements, and long-term operational reliability. By deeply understanding customer needs, LIGHTALL is committed to providing more precise display solutions for different applications.

One-Stop LED Display Solutions from Design to Delivery

To meet the diverse needs of global customers, LIGHTALL provides a one-stop LED display solution covering consulting and planning, solution design, product customization, manufacturing, installation support, and after-sales service.

The company's products cover multiple series, including LED video walls, indoor LED displays, outdoor LED displays, and stage LED displays, which can be widely used in entertainment performances, transportation, commercial displays, education, religion, and public information display.

With over 13 years of experience in the LED display industry, LIGHTALL helps global partners transform creative ideas into high-quality LED display projects suitable for different scenarios.

In the field of stage and entertainment applications, LIGHTALL provides high-definition LED displays with stable performance, meeting the needs of concerts, event venues and professional performances for visual impact and reliability.

In transportation scenarios such as airports and train stations, this company offers targeted LED display solutions based on the needs of information dissemination, advertising display, and public visual systems, helping to improve the efficiency of spatial information transmission.

In applications such as commercial spaces, educational institutions, and religious sites, it delivers customized LED display solutions to customers, taking into account the different design characteristics and usage needs of each space, to achieve a unity of visual effects and application functions.

Building Global Partnerships Through Manufacturing and Service Capabilities

As a China LED display manufacturer integrating R&D, production and global service capabilities, LIGHTALL continuously invests in product optimization and technological innovation, and constantly improves its global project service capabilities.

The company has a professional production system and strictly implements quality management processes. Its products meet international certification requirements such as CE, RoHS, and FCC.

Currently, LIGHTALL products have been exported to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, accumulating rich experience in international projects. The LIGHTALL indoor P2.5 LED display added a modern and interactive feel to the American exhibition hall, representing the digital upgrade for modern exhibition venues. The Aruba highway outdoor LED display project utilized a customized high-brightness, high-protection-rating outdoor LED advertising display system, enhancing brand exposure and opening up new channels for disseminating local traffic information.

By combining manufacturing capabilities, technical support, and project implementation experience, LIGHTALL helps global partners reduce project implementation complexity, improve project delivery efficiency, and create long-term application value.

"We believe that LED displays are not just a product, but a complete visual communication solution," said Tony Huang, the founder of LIGHTALL. "In the future, we will continue to enhance our product innovation capabilities and global service capabilities, supporting global customers in creating more impactful visual experiences through more flexible and reliable solutions."

About LIGHTALL

LIGHTALL is a China LED display manufacturer headquartered in Shenzhen, China, specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of LED screens, LED video walls, and customized visual display solutions. With over 13 years of industry experience, it provides global clients with a one-stop service covering product design, manufacturing, solution customization, and project support. Currently, the company's products have been exported to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, and are widely used in stage performances, churches, schools, airports, commercial spaces, advertising displays, and other professional visual display scenarios.

Media Contact:

Shenzhen Lightall Optoelectronic Technology Co. Ltd

Building 4, Nangang Second Industrial Zone, Sunshine Industrial Zone, Xili Town, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, China

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +86 159 1547 9822

www.szlightall.com

SOURCE Shenzhen Lightall Optoelectronic Technology Co. Ltd