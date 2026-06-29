LightPath Technologies Joins Russell 3000® Index

Inclusion Reflects LightPath's Significant Growth and Expanding Role in Defense and Commercial Optics

ORLANDO, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications, today announced that it has joined the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective with the opening of US equity markets today, Monday, June 29, 2026, marking the conclusion of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution.

The June reconstitution of the Russell US Indexes captures up to the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, 2026, ranking them by total market capitalization. LightPath's membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for half a year beginning 2026, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Sam Rubin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LightPath, commented: "We are pleased to join the Russell 2000 and 3000 indices, a milestone that reflects the significant growth in our business and market capitalization over the past year as we scaled our business into a leading IR optics provider to the United States and its allies. We believe our inclusion in these widely followed indices will enhance LightPath's visibility within the institutional investment community, expand our shareholder base and improve trading liquidity as we continue executing on our strategy to build a vertically integrated leader in next-generation optical solutions."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2025, approximately $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider. For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, please visit the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $21.20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG. For more information, visit FTSE Russell.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications. As a vertically integrated solutions provider with in-house engineering design support, LightPath's family of custom solutions range from proprietary BlackDiamond™ chalcogenide-based glass materials – sold under exclusive license from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory – to complete infrared optical systems and thermal imaging assemblies. The Company's primary manufacturing footprint is located in Orlando, Florida with additional facilities in Texas, New Hampshire, Latvia and China. To learn more, please visit www.lightpath.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "project," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index. These forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact of varying demand for the Company products; the ability of the Company to obtain needed raw materials and components from its suppliers; the impact of tariffs and other governmental trade restrictions; general economic uncertainty in key global markets; geopolitical tensions; the inability of the Company to sustain profitable sales growth; circumstances or developments that may make the Company unable to implement or realize the anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of its current and planned business initiatives; and those factors detailed by the Company in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or facts materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE LightPath Technologies