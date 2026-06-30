MONTREAL, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) ("Lightspeed" or the "Company"), the unified omnichannel platform powering ambitious retail, golf and hospitality businesses in over 100 countries, today announced the launch of an expanded partnership with Klaviyo, the autonomous B2C CRM. The integration brings real-time, automated email, SMS, and omnichannel marketing capabilities directly into Lightspeed Retail, giving merchants a seamless and data-driven way to build stronger customer relationships and help increase lifetime value.

Lightspeed and Klaviyo launch integration to empower merchants with marketing automation (CNW Group/Lightspeed Commerce Inc.)

By connecting Klaviyo to Lightspeed Retail, Lightspeed enables merchants to automate personalized customer communications without manual data work or fragmented tools. The integration syncs customer, sales, and product data in real time so merchants can easily launch lifecycle flows such as welcome, post-purchase, and re-engage campaigns, as well as targeted omnichannel outreach.

"With this partnership, merchants can stop juggling multiple tools and start focusing on growth," said John Shapiro, Chief Product Officer at Lightspeed. "Lightspeed and Klaviyo give retailers marketing automation that's built in, reliable, and powered by their own store data so they can stay competitive and drive deeper customer experiences and repeat businesses."

"At Klaviyo, we believe data is the foundation of meaningful customer experiences," said Eddie O'Brien, Chief Partner Officer at Klaviyo. "Through this integration, Lightspeed's merchants have an integrated way to turn insights into action, helping them reach customers more effectively and grow with confidence."

This launch allows for automatic syncing of customer profiles, order history, catalog items, and coupons. Merchants can create automated campaigns such as welcomes, post-purchase messages, and re-engagement flows, all informed by in-store and online data.

The Lightspeed and Klaviyo's partnership can be especially impactful for retailers in high-repeat-value verticals such as apparel, footwear, and beauty, where retention and personalized outreach can drive growth. This integration is now available to Lightspeed merchants.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, golf and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations.

With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including information regarding Lightspeed's product offerings and partnerships. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.