Lightweight Inflatable Rooftop Tent Portal Nomis One Debuts on Kickstarter

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portal, a global outdoor gear brand dedicated to making adventure more accessible, today announced the launch of Portal Nomis One™, its first inflatable rooftop tent, on Kickstarter. Featuring an innovative air-beam design and weighing just 45.8 lbs, Nomis One™ makes rooftop camping lighter, faster, and easier than traditional rooftop tents.

Rethinking Rooftop Camping

As vehicle-based camping and overlanding continue to grow, outdoor enthusiasts are looking for lightweight and easy-to-use camping solutions. However, many traditional rooftop tents remain heavy, difficult to install, and time-consuming to set up.

After more than two years of research, prototype testing, and camper feedback, Portal developed Nomis One™ to address these challenges with a lightweight inflatable design that delivers convenience without compromising comfort or durability.

Lightweight, 10-Minute Setup, All-Season Performance

Unlike traditional rooftop tents that rely on heavy frames and complicated assemblies, the Portal Nomis One™ inflates in as little as 2 minutes using the electric pump, that's for the tent body alone. For the tent + mattress combo, full inflation takes just 8.5 minutes. Its inflatable air-beam structure delivers exceptional stability while making handling and installation significantly easier.

*The electric pump is available as a bundle upgrade, or you can opt for a lower-priced base package without it.

By replacing traditional metal frames with an innovative inflatable air-beam structure, Portal Nomis One™ weighs just 45.8 lbs—significantly lighter than conventional 120–180 lb rooftop tents. It packs down to a compact 32.3 × 17.7 × 15.7 in—small enough to fit comfortably in the cargo area of most SUVs—while the AeroDeck platform measures 92.5 × 59 × 5.9 in when fully deployed, comfortably accommodating 2–3 people with a weight capacity of up to 550 lbs.

Designed as a versatile 3-in-1 camping solution, Portal Nomis One™ can be used as a rooftop tent, truck bed tent, or ground tent, making it compatible with SUVs, pickup trucks, minivans, and many other vehicles.

Constructed from durable 300D Oxford fabric with a 5,000 mm PU waterproof rating, it delivers reliable all-weather protection.

Kickstarter Launch

Portal selected Kickstarter to introduce Nomis One™ to early adopters and gather real-world feedback from the outdoor community. Early backers can enjoy exclusive launch pricing, with savings of up to 38% off the standard retail price.

To learn more, visit the Portal Nomis One™ Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/portaloutdoors/nomis-one-inflatable-rooftop-tent

About Portal

Founded in 2011 to simplify outdoor living, Portal has grown into a trusted global brand known for thoughtful engineering, premium materials, and user-focused design. With products available across North America, Europe, and Australia, the brand holds dozens of patented structural innovations that improve equipment performance. Today, Portal remains your gateway to the wild—designing gear that makes life outdoors simple, comfortable, and real.

SOURCE Portal