Like Nastya's "I'm Gonna Shine" Music Video Surpasses 100 Million YouTube Views

The inspirational music video featuring Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller celebrates confidence, perseverance, and the power of believing in yourself as Like Nastya continues expanding its global music and live entertainment presence.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Like Nastya's inspirational music video "I'm Gonna Shine" has officially surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, marking another major milestone for one of the world's leading children's entertainment brands.

Like Nastya and Abby Lee Miller

Released on May 14, 2026, "I'm Gonna Shine" was created as an original anthem encouraging children to believe in themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams. Combining uplifting music, energetic choreography, and cinematic storytelling, the video delivers a positive message about confidence, perseverance, and achieving success through determination.

The music video features Abby Lee Miller, the renowned choreographer, dance educator, founder of the Abby Lee Dance Company, and star of Lifetime's hit reality series Dance Moms. For decades, Miller has trained and mentored young dancers, helping shape the careers of numerous performers while inspiring millions of viewers around the world through her work on television.

"I've spent my career teaching young dancers that success comes from discipline, confidence, and never giving up. From the moment I met Like Nastya, I saw those very qualities in her. Her new song, 'I'm Gonna Shine,' captures that message perfectly, and I'm incredibly proud to have worked with Like Nastya and to be part of a project that's inspiring millions of children around the world," said Abby Lee Miller.

"We're incredibly grateful to our global audience for helping 'I'm Gonna Shine' reach 100 million views," said Anna Radzinskaya, Nastya's mother and founder of the Like Nastya brand. "From the very beginning, our goal has been to create music that inspires children to believe in themselves, work hard, and never stop chasing their dreams. Seeing this message resonate with millions of families around the world is truly rewarding."

The 100 million-view milestone further reflects Like Nastya's continued expansion beyond digital content into music and live family entertainment. The brand has steadily grown its original music catalog, creating songs that combine positive messages with high-quality productions for children and families worldwide.

Beyond "I'm Gonna Shine," Like Nastya has built one of the most successful children's music catalogs on YouTube, with her songs collectively surpassing 1.59 billion views. Standout releases include "Nastya Celebrates You" (535M+), "My Birthday Has Come" (281M+), and "You Can" (173M+). As Like Nastya continues expanding into music and live entertainment, this impressive catalog further reinforces the brand's global appeal and deep connection with children and families around the world.

Looking ahead, Like Nastya will bring its music to the stage with Like Nastya Live in Los Angeles on November 23, 2026, at The Wiltern. The family concert will feature live performances, special guest appearances, and an interactive experience, bringing Like Nastya's music and storytelling from the screen to a live audience.

Watch the official music video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nkEBZ_Irvek

About Like Nastya

Like Nastya is the biggest kids' creator, with more than 450 million subscribers across 21 YouTube channels in 19 languages and more than 256 billion lifetime views. Since its launch in 2016, Like Nastya has evolved into a global family entertainment franchise spanning original digital content, music, live entertainment, consumer products, gaming, licensing, brand partnerships, and streaming distribution. Through inspiring storytelling and family-friendly experiences, the brand continues to entertain and connect with millions of children and families around the world every day.

SOURCE Like Nastya