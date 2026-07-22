EMIRATES ADDS LIKE NASTYA TO ITS AWARD-WINNING ICE INFLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM

Families travelling with Emirates can now enjoy a specially curated collection of content from one of the world's most popular children's entertainment brands

DUBAI, UAE, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emirates, the world's largest international airline, and Like Nastya, one of the world's most watched children's entertainment brands, today announced a launch of Like Nastya content on Emirates' award-winning ice inflight entertainment system.

Available now across Emirates' global fleet, the specially curated one-hour compilation features some of Like Nastya's most popular episodes and is designed to entertain young travellers and families throughout their journey.

Like Nastya

Known for its engaging stories, imaginative adventures, and positive family themes, Like Nastya has built a truly global audience. The addition of the brand's content further enhances Emirates' family entertainment offering, providing children with familiar programming while travelling across the airline's network of more than 140 destinations.

The content feature reflects the growing demand for high-quality digital-first entertainment alongside traditional film and television programming. As one of the most recognised family brands in the creator economy, Like Nastya continues to expand its presence across streaming platforms, consumer products, live concerts, gaming, licensing and global media partnerships.

Emirates' award-winning ice entertainment system offers passengers access to more than 6,500 channels of movies, television shows, music, podcasts, and children's programming, delivering one of the most comprehensive inflight entertainment experiences in the world.

"Nastya's mission has always been to create content that inspires joy, imagination, and connection for children everywhere," said Anna Radzinskaya, Nastya's mother and founder of the Like Nastya brand. "Emirates brings together families from every corner of the world, making this a wonderful opportunity to share Nastya's stories with children throughout their travels."

The Like Nastya compilation is available now on Emirates' ice entertainment system across the airline's fleet.

About Like Nastya

Like Nastya is one of the world's leading children's entertainment brands, reaching more than 450 million subscribers across 21 YouTube channels in 19 languages and generating more than 256 billion lifetime views. Since launching in 2016, the brand has expanded into a global family entertainment franchise spanning digital content, music, consumer products, gaming, live events, licensing and streaming distribution.

SOURCE Like Nastya