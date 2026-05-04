Lil Big Things Named a Top Agency for Spring 2026 by 50Pros

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lil Big Things, an AI-age B2B production house and Webflow Certified Partner serving marketing leaders and founders across the United States and Europe, has been recognized as a Top Agency for Spring 2026 by 50Pros, the B2B marketplace for professional services.

The quarterly recognition, based on 50Pros' brand strength metrics — including verified client reviews, portfolio quality, and platform engagement — places Lil Big Things among the highest-ranked agencies on the platform.

Veer Manhas Lil Big Things - Top Firm - Spring 2026 - 50Pros

"This recognition reflects what we've spent five years building: a production house designed from the ground up for the AI age, where speed, craft, and intelligence aren't trade-offs," said Veer Manhas, Founder and CEO of Lil Big Things. "Our clients — B2B CMOs, founders, and marketing leaders — don't have time for the old agency model. They need partners who can ship Webflow sites, run design and tech retainers, and execute generative engine optimization at the pace their businesses actually move. Being recognized for that approach is meaningful."

Manhas added that the recognition comes during a notable shift in client behavior. "With AI accelerating how fast products evolve, we're seeing our clients — particularly post-Series A VC-backed companies and enterprises — refresh their marketing design and websites at a cadence we haven't seen in the last five years," he said. "Positioning, messaging, and brand systems that used to have an 18-to-24 month shelf life are now being revisited every few quarters. The agencies that can match that pace without sacrificing quality are the ones our clients are betting on."

50Pros evaluates thousands of agencies each quarter across more than 100 service categories, recognizing top performers based on merit — not advertising spend. The platform serves as a resource for enterprise buyers seeking vetted agency partners.

To learn more about Lil Big Things' capabilities and client reviews, visit the agency's 50Pros profile at https://www.50pros.com/agency/lil-big-things .

About Lil Big Things

Founded in 2021, Lil Big Things is an AI-age B2B production house operating as a fully distributed team with access to global talent assembled to fit each engagement. The agency is incorporated as a Wyoming entity and serves clients across North America and Europe. Lil Big Things is a Webflow Certified Partner, recognized by Webflow for demonstrated expertise in design, development, and platform best practices. Learn more at https://lilbigthings.com .

About 50Pros

50Pros is a B2B marketplace connecting companies with professional service agencies. With verified reviews, detailed case studies, and AI-powered matching, 50Pros helps buyers find agency partners. Learn more at https://50pros.com .

Media Contact:

Veer Manhas

(307)218-2730

[email protected]

SOURCE Lil Big Things LLC