Lili Launches MCP Server to Bring AI-Powered Banking Insights to Accountants

Connecting AI tools to client banking data to strengthen client advisory

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lili, the award-winning online business banking platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the U.S. today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for accountants, a secure integration that connects compatible AI assistants to client-authorized banking data within Lili.

Built for accounting professionals managing multiple client relationships, Lili's MCP server gives accountants a faster way to access, analyze, and act on client financial information. Rather than spending hours switching between portals, pulling reports, exporting transactions, and chasing clients for missing information, accountants can create recurring workflows such as daily or monthly routines that provide a snapshot of each client's financial status, allowing them to focus on priority tasks. Whether it's urgent unpaid bills, overdue invoices, or balances that fall below a set threshold, backed by real-time banking data, these workflows help accountants identify what needs attention and spot potential cash flow shortfalls before they become last-minute surprises.

The need for more efficient, AI-powered workflows is becoming increasingly clear across the accounting profession. Recent industry data shows that nearly half of accountants report working 51 to 60 hours per week during busy season, while about half cite late or unprepared clients as a top concern. At the same time, more firms are looking for new AI solutions as accounting professionals continue to spend dozens of hours each month on manual work that limits the time they can dedicate to strategic client advisory.

The launch comes as the role of the accountant continues to evolve. Small business owners need timely guidance on cash flow, tax readiness, spending patterns, and financial decisions. Lili's MCP server supports this shift by connecting AI tools to real-time banking data, helping accountants move into a more proactive advisory role where they can identify client needs earlier and guide decisions with greater context.

"Accountants have always been trusted partners to small business owners, but the expectations around that role are changing," said Lilac Bar David, Co-founder and CEO of Lili. "By connecting AI tools to Lili's banking data through our MCP server, accountants can move faster from financial data to strategic guidance, strengthening the value they bring to their clients."

The launch builds on Lili's broader work with accounting firms, bringing real-time client banking data, AI-powered workflows, and integrated financial tools into the systems accountants already use.

About Lili

Lili is an online business banking platform built for growth-ready small businesses. Designed for U.S. small businesses as they grow into higher-revenue, multi-employee operations, Lili delivers advanced banking with fast payments, high-yield savings, access to capital, and exceptional support. Founded in 2019 by Lilac Bar David and Liran Zelkha, Lili has served over 200,000 businesses and facilitated over $2 billion in deposits since inception.

Lili is backed by Group 11, Foundation Capital, AltaIR Capital, Primary Venture Partners, Torch Capital, Target Global and Zeev Ventures. Lili is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Sunrise Banks, N.A., Member FDIC. To learn more, visit lili.co.

For further information contact

Marisa Fine | Senior Communications Manager, Lili | [email protected]

SOURCE Lili