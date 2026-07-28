LIMPID Acquires Vision-AI Company PetPeotalk to Power Kinfora, Its AI Pet Healthcare Platform

Deal unites veterinary nutrition expertise with pet-behavior AI trained on 350 million video records; PetPeotalk founder joins as CTO as LIMPID builds a "digital twin" for every pet

SEOUL, South Korea, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LIMPID Corp., the AI pet healthcare company behind the Kinfora platform, announced it has completed the acquisition of 100 percent of PetPeotalk, a vision-AI company specializing in pet behavior analysis, now a wholly owned subsidiary. PetPeotalk founder Ryan Kwon has joined LIMPID as Chief Technology Officer.

LIMPID CEO Heesu Kim (left) and CTO Ryan Kwon, founder of PetPeotalk. Courtesy of LIMPID Corp.

Founded in 2019, PetPeotalk operates Dogibogi, an AI pet-camera service that detects abnormal behavior in real time — separation anxiety, excessive barking, sudden changes in activity — and alerts pet parents. Its models draw on more than 350 million pet-behavior video records from 120,000 registered users. The service has surpassed 2,400 paid subscribers with 58 percent DAU/MAU stickiness, and revenue grew 200 percent year over year in 2025. PetPeotalk's technology attracted early backing from investors including Naver D2SF, the startup investment arm of Korea's largest internet company.

The acquisition pairs proven computer vision with LIMPID's clinical depth: the company was founded by veterinarians and runs an in-house veterinary nutrition team spanning research, clinical trials and product development. Together, the teams are building AI that recognizes clinically meaningful behavioral change — signals a veterinarian would act on.

The combined technology powers Kinfora, LIMPID's integrated platform launched in Korea in July 2026, which connects AI behavior monitoring with precision nutrition in a single subscription service. The long-term goal is a "digital twin" of each pet — a health model that grows more precise as behavior, diet and clinical history accumulate.

"Most chronic diseases in dogs and cats are discovered only after symptoms become severe," said Heesu Kim, CEO of LIMPID and a veterinarian specializing in internal medicine. "By combining PetPeotalk's proven vision AI with our veterinary nutrition science, Kinfora is built to detect changes before they become disease — and to respond with nutrition, not just notifications."

"LIMPID has the clinical foundation that pure technology companies lack," said Kwon. "Turning everyday camera footage into genuine preventive care is exactly the problem I founded PetPeotalk to solve."

The two companies were already research partners: LIMPID leads the consortium for the largest single government R&D program in South Korea's companion-animal sector, developing multimodal AI digital biomarkers for chronic disease under the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

About LIMPID

LIMPID Corp. is an AI pet healthcare company founded in 2020 by veterinarians and technology entrepreneurs. The company operates a vertically integrated stack: Saladpet, Korea's leading pet nutrition app; freeze-dried nutrition brands Trusty Food and Dr. Trusty, the world's first freeze-dried veterinary therapeutic diet; veterinary clinical-research organization LVRC; and the Kinfora AI platform. LIMPID recorded 390 percent year-over-year revenue growth in 2025 and has completed U.S. FDA Food Facility Registration. Learn more at www.limpid.co.kr.

Media Contact

Heesu Kim, CEO — LIMPID Corp.

Tel: +82-10-5851-2947

[email protected]

SOURCE LIMPID Corp.