Link Digital Wins International Communicator Award for Website Design

The Hertford-based digital marketing agency has taken home a Distinction at the 32nd Annual Communicator Awards 2026 for building The Screenwriters' Slate UK, a bespoke platform connecting UK screenwriters with the global film and TV industry

HERTFORD, England, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Link Digital, a web design and digital marketing agency based in Hertford, has been recognised at the 32nd Annual Communicator Awards 2026, winning a Distinction in the Professional Services category for its work on https://thescreenwritersslateuk.com/.

The Communicator Awards, one of the largest awards programmes in the communications industry, with entries from agencies and in-house teams around the world, honours outstanding work across design, digital, and marketing.

The Project

The Screenwriters' Slate UK is a membership platform founded by screenwriter and producer Cera Rose Pickering. Its purpose is straightforward but ambitious: to give UK screenwriters a professional home online and make it easier for film and TV industry professionals to find the right writing talent for their projects.

Building it was anything but straightforward. The site needed a searchable writer database with advanced filtering, individual member profile pages, a jobs and opportunities board, a private messaging system, a script consultancy service, and a screenplay competition section with integrated payment functionality. Off-the-shelf solutions weren't going to cut it, the whole thing was built from scratch around the specific needs of two very different user groups: writers looking for visibility and opportunity, and industry professionals searching for talent.

In Their Own Words

Cera Rose Pickering, Founder and CEO of The Screenwriters' Slate UK, said: "I cannot recommend the team at Link Digital enough. I hired them to design and build a bespoke website for my new business, The Screenwriters' Slate UK, which is an online platform that connects UK screenwriters with film & TV industry professionals worldwide. Programming the website was not an easy task, as it needed to have a built-in database (where industry professionals can search for screenwriters to work with), profile pages, a jobs board, a private messaging function, articles and advice pages, and a screenplay competition page with payment features, but the team went all out to meet my brief and I'm so pleased with the result!"

Mark Smith, Managing Director of Link Digital, added: "This was exactly the kind of project we relish, genuinely complex, with real purpose behind it. Getting the user experience right for both screenwriters and industry professionals required careful thinking at every stage. We're proud of what the team delivered, and really pleased to see it recognised on an international stage."

About Link Digital

Link Digital has been working with businesses across Hertfordshire, London, and the wider UK for over 12 years, helping more than 500 clients across sectors including professional services, ecommerce, healthcare, property, and the creative industries. The agency's in-house team of designers, developers, and marketers covers everything from website design and UX through to SEO, PPC, and broader digital strategy, all with a focus on real commercial outcomes rather than just good-looking websites.

To find out more, visit https://www.linkdigital.co.uk/blog/portfolios/the-screenwriters-slate-uk/

Notes to editors: The 32nd Annual Communicator Awards 2026 are administered by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). Further details at communicatorawards.com. Information about The Screenwriters' Slate UK is available at thescreenwritersslateuk.com.

SOURCE Link Digital