Link Freedom Group Announces Unprecedented Investment in ICANN Top-Level Domain Applications

Link Freedom Group, led by industry veteran and CEO, Vaughn Liley, aims to build a vertically integrated namespace registration authority designed for the next generation of the web

The Company has invested tens of millions of dollars in TLD applications, in the first ICANN application round since 2012

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Link Freedom Group ("LFG"), a new internet infrastructure company built on the success of Nova Registry, operator of the .link top-level domain (TLD), today announced a landmark submission of more than 300 proposed TLDs, representing tens of millions of dollars in application fees and the largest TLD submission on record, during ICANN's 2026 generic top-level domain (gTLD) application window—the first such round since 2012. The Company also announced the appointment of Vaughn Liley, General Manager of Nova Registry, as Chief Executive Officer of Link Freedom Group.

"The internet has changed dramatically since ICANN last opened applications for new TLDs in 2012," said Vaughn Liley, CEO of Link Freedom Group. "Digital identity has become fundamental to how people communicate, work and participate online, yet users still don't truly own their place on the internet. From email addresses and social media profiles to personal websites, much of our online presence ultimately exists at the discretion of someone else. We believe the internet's namespace should reflect how people use the web today, and our mission is to modernize how internet identity works."

As part of its commitment to transparency and its vision for a more diverse, forward-looking namespace, LFG is voluntarily publishing its full list of submissions ahead of ICANN's official Reveal Day. The portfolio provides an early look at the names and digital verticals the Company believes can help shape the next generation of the internet.

AI & Tech : .llm, .agi, .quantum, .robot

Commerce: .cart, .brand, .merch, .mall

Culture : .lfg, .kek, .mvp, .truth, .omg, .boom

Crypto & Web3 : .block, .btc, .coin, .nft

Lifestyle : .nil, .god, .pop, .zen

Web Infrastructure & Utility : .portal, .core, .bit, .internet, .url

The full list can be viewed and downloaded at lfg.link

Link Freedom Group is built on the proven success of Nova Registry, operator of the .link TLD. The breadth of the portfolio reflects LFG's long-term view of how the internet is evolving—and its belief that domain infrastructure should give individuals, businesses and communities greater choice, identity and control online. The Company's investment represents the next chapter of that success, scaling its registry model across an unprecedented portfolio of new TLDs.

"The 2026 application window marked the first opportunity in more than a decade to expand one of the internet's foundational layers—and to challenge the concentration of influence held by a relatively small number of companies that dominate internet infrastructure," added Liley. "Since the last application window, entirely new categories of internet users and businesses have emerged. Yet much of the domain namespace available today was designed for an earlier era of the internet."

Link Freedom Group's portfolio will now move into the next stages of ICANN's evaluation process. ICANN Reveal Day is expected to take place in October 2026, providing the first public view of submitted applications and proposed TLD strings. Subsequent milestones include String Confirmation Day in November 2026, when applicants will confirm their final string selections. Subject to ICANN's evaluation process and the resolution of any objections, uncontested TLDs are expected to progress toward launch in 2027 and early 2028.

About Link Freedom Group

Link Freedom Group (LFG) is an internet infrastructure company built on a simple belief: your place on the internet should actually be yours.

Its flagship entity, Nova Registry, operates the .link generic top-level domain (gTLD), with more than 300,000 registered domains and commercial partnerships spanning some of the internet's leading platforms. Building on that proven foundation, LFG is creating a best-in-class, vertically integrated domain name registry designed to modernize how internet namespaces are developed, distributed and adopted.

LFG is building the infrastructure for the next generation of the web—expanding choice, strengthening digital ownership and giving individuals, businesses and communities greater control over their identity and presence online.

Media Contact:

M Group Strategic Communications

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SOURCE Link Freedom Group