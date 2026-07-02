LinqAlpha Raises $22 Million to Build the Alpha Intelligence Layer for Global Public Markets

LinqAlpha turns each investor's own research into AI agents that surface market-moving signals before they are priced in.

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LinqAlpha, the AI-native company building the Alpha Intelligence Layer for global public markets, today announced $22 million in Series A funding. The round was anchored by AVP, Atinum Investment, and GFT Ventures, with participation from a global syndicate of strategic financial institutions and venture platforms.

Founded by Jacob Choi, Subeen Pang, Jin Kim, and Hojun Choi, LinqAlpha brings together former Goldman Sachs analysts and MIT computer science PhDs. Since launch, the platform has seen rapid adoption, serving over 70 financial institutions across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, including sell-side sales, trading, and research teams at leading investment banks, as well as buy-side clients such as Causeway Capital Management LLC and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC. Collectively, LinqAlpha's buy-side clients manage more than $5 trillion in assets.

The company was built to address a critical inflection point in modern finance: public markets have become too fast, global, and interconnected for traditional research workflows. A supply-chain disruption in Asia, a policy shift in Europe, a social-media signal, an earnings call, and a credit-market move can all become part of the same thesis within hours. The challenge for institutional investors is no longer finding information; it is synthesizing thousands of moving signals into differentiated judgment before consensus catches up.

"The first wave of AI in finance made analysts faster. The next wave changes what they can know," said Hojun Choi, co-founder and co-CEO of LinqAlpha. "The edge no longer comes from retrieving information; it comes from systems that surface market-moving signals before they are priced in."

To deliver this edge, LinqAlpha enables institutional teams to deploy specialized AI agents that learn each user's unique investment framework.

"In effect, LinqAlpha builds a second brain for every investment team: one that turns accumulated research into actionable insight across liquid public markets," said Jacob Choi, co-founder and co-CEO of LinqAlpha. "Instead of a generic model's average answer, each team gets agents that reason in the context of its own thesis history and evolve with its feedback and market view."

"Most AI tools in finance help professionals retrieve information faster or automate repetitive work," said Manish Agarwal, General Partner at AVP. "LinqAlpha is addressing a larger opportunity: building systems that help institutional investors discover differentiated insights in public markets that reward speed, context, and proprietary judgment."

Alongside the lead investors, the round was oversubscribed with participation from a deep bench of strategic financial institutions and venture platforms across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. The new capital will be used to expand LinqAlpha's global team—now headquartered in New York—deepen integrations across market and alternative datasets, and accelerate the deployment of its multi-agent platform across equities, macro, credit, and multi-asset strategies.

About LinqAlpha

LinqAlpha is a New York-based AI company building the Alpha Intelligence Layer for global public markets. Its platform lets institutional investors deploy specialized AI agents that learn each user's investment framework and synthesize data into actionable insight. More than 70 financial institutions across the U.S., Europe, and Asia use LinqAlpha to support investment research and decision-making, including buy-side clients that collectively manage more than $5 trillion in assets.

For more information, visit www.linqalpha.com.

Notes to Editors

The Series A global syndicate includes strategic participation from SBI Investment and Z Venture Capital in Japan; Betatron Venture Group, East Ventures, and SV Investment across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong SAR; Samsung Securities, Mirae Asset Venture Investment, Mirae Asset Capital, NH Investment & Securities, Shinhan Venture Investment, and Hana Ventures in South Korea; and NuVentures in India.

SOURCE LinqAlpha