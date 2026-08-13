LINROSE DENTAL & VITALITÉ LAUNCH NEW ORAL HEALTH, WELLNESS AND AESTHETICS PRACTICE IN SARATOGA SPRINGS

Launch party August 26 to introduce breakthrough technology

for whole-body care to northern Utah

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linrose Dental & Vitalité, a family dental practice is pioneering a new era of mind-body wellness that integrates oral health with general medicine, aesthetics and mental health care. The new dental practice is offering breakthrough technologies like Emface, EXOMIND and Emsculpt NEO through its new wellness center, Vitalité. Together, these treatments support facial rejuvenation, mental wellness, muscle building, fat reduction and TMJ (temporomandibular joint) relief – all without surgery or downtime.

EXOMIND is leading-edge therapy that treats symptoms of depression and other mental health issues

Veteran dentist Dr. Brent Bell brings nearly 30 years of comprehensive dental experience with advanced training in implant dentistry, full-mouth reconstruction and minimally invasive laser treatment for periodontal disease.

"For nearly three decades, our philosophy has been simple: earn our patients' trust by providing honest recommendations, exceptional care and the latest proven technology," said Dr. Brent Bell. "The launch of Linrose Dental & Vitalité allows us to care for patients in new ways – whether we're relieving TMJ symptoms, supporting mental wellness or helping someone feel more confident in their appearance, our goal is the same – to help patients look, feel and live their best."

In addition to offering the latest dental procedures and technologies, including dental implants, same-day crowns, porcelain veneers, laser treatment for periodontal disease and more, patients have access to a suite of advanced wellness technologies:

Emface combines muscle stimulation and heat to lift and tone facial muscles while reducing wrinkles – without needles, surgery or downtime. Emface also relieves the symptoms of TMJ, which affects millions of Americans and can cause jaw pain, headaches and chronic facial tension.

combines muscle stimulation and heat to lift and tone facial muscles while reducing wrinkles – without needles, surgery or downtime. Emface also relieves the symptoms of TMJ, which affects millions of Americans and can cause jaw pain, headaches and chronic facial tension. EXOMIND is a noninvasive brain stimulation treatment designed to support patients experiencing symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and depression while promoting mental wellness.

is a noninvasive brain stimulation treatment designed to support patients experiencing symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and depression while promoting mental wellness. EMSCULPT NEO simultaneously builds muscle and reduces fat using muscle activation and heat.

The practice also offers additional aesthetic treatments, including microneedling, PRF therapies, injectables, laser skin treatments and more.

To celebrate the launch of these innovative technologies, Linrose Dental & Vitalité will host a complimentary launch party from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 2177 N. Hillcrest Rd., Saratoga Springs. Guests can enjoy live demonstrations, exclusive event-only pricing, refreshments and raffle prizes. RSVP by calling 801-845-2235 or register via Eventbrite.

SOURCE Linrose Dental