Lintes Accelerates AI Connectivity Expansion Through Optical Communication and Scalable Manufacturing

Driven by growing AI demand, Lintes (TWSE: 6715) reported 17.2% YoY Q1 revenue growth and showcased its AI connectivity solutions at COMPUTEX 2026.

Lintes has expanded its R&D since 2025 to fully commit to next-generation products driven by AI demand, including 6.4T CPC and CPO Socket (32TX+ 32RX).

Through its strategic investment in Gen Precision, Lintes leverages Gen Precision's 0.1 μm precision machining and automation expertise to build highly replicable production and inspection lines for passive optical components, supporting global capacity expansion.

TAIPEI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by surging AI demand, Lintes Technology (TWSE: 6715), a leading provider of high-speed interconnect solutions, reported a 17.2% year-over-year increase in Q1 revenue and expects continued strong growth momentum throughout 2026. In response to future market growth, Lintes is fully upgrading to flexible and replicable automated production lines, ensuring it fulfills global customers' large-scale mass production needs.

Lintes Co-Packaged CPC and CPO Solution

"Many people recognize Lintes for its long-term partnership with Intel, but optical communication has been one of the company's core technology foundations for decades," said Max Lo, CEO at Lintes Technology. "Today, in addition to reliably supplying various internal and external server cables, we have significantly ramped up our R&D efforts since 2025 to fully commit to next-generation products driven by AI server demands, such as 6.4T CPC (Co-Packaged Copper) and CPO (Co-Packaged Optics) Sockets (32TX+32RX)." Lo emphasized that pairing high-technical-barrier R&D with modular, replicable automated manufacturing allows Lintes to boost production efficiency while maintaining strict product quality, fully preparing for the new AI infrastructure deployment.

At COMPUTEX 2026, Lintes presented its connectivity portfolio spanning multiple layers of AI infrastructure, from edge AI devices to hyperscale AI clusters. The showcased solutions included:

Hyperscale AI networking solutions, including AEC, DAC, CPC, and CPO solutions developed for cluster infrastructure.

High-density AI server interconnect solutions, including MCIO, Multi-Trak, and SlimSAS solutions designed for scale-up computing environments.

High-bandwidth connectivity for edge and device AI applications, including Thunderbolt and USB solutions.

To fulfill the global large-scale mass production demand, Lintes Technology made a strategic investment in Gen Precision in 2020, strengthening its optical communication manufacturing, automation, and inspection capabilities. With more than 30 years of precision machining expertise, Gen Precision has supported the optical communication industry's evolution toward higher bandwidth and channel density, delivering ultra-precision manufacturing capabilities reaching the 0.1 μm level for passive optical components.

Meanwhile, leveraging Gen Precision's expertise in automated production line construction, automated optical coupling and testing, and smart manufacturing system integration, this collaboration will accelerate Lintes' dynamic expansion of high-bandwidth interconnect capacity worldwide, enabling Lintes to scale high-bandwidth interconnect production globally while maintaining consistent quality and manufacturing efficiency.

About Lintes Technology

Lintes Technology is a leading provider of high-speed interconnect solutions, delivering advanced cables, connectors, and optical modules for data-intensive applications. With deep expertise in signal integrity and system integration, Lintes enables scalable AI connectivity from edge devices to hyperscale data centers supporting reliable, high-bandwidth communication across next-generation infrastructure.

Learn more at lintestech.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Lintes Technology