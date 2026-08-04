Liquid Concepts LLC Releases "Seasonal Customization: Preparing Your Watercraft for the Summer"

ALEXANDER, Ark., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Concepts LLC has announced the release of its latest resource, "Seasonal Customization: Preparing Your Watercraft for the Summer." This guide provides information on preparing a watercraft for summer by covering the process of customizing the helm, motor covers, interior accents, and hardware, a timeline for preparing for the season, and the science of UV protection and saltwater resistance.

Owners are turning to custom hydrographics to give their watercraft a distinctive, high-end look. With advanced coating techniques, hydrographics are placed directly on the boat's substrate, eliminating the risk of peeling. The liquid-to-solid transfer of the hydrographic ensures the custom design fits securely around the boat's hardware and contours. "When it comes to the marine environment, where curves and complex geometries are the norm, hydrographics provide a seamless finish that traditional vinyl wraps or paint jobs simply cannot match," according to Liquid Concepts LLC.

Customizing a watercraft involves preparing the area, laying down a base coat, applying the decorative film, and sealing with a topcoat. Topcoats are important for chemical resistance and UV filtration, and having a professional topcoat ensures the hydrographic will last longer on a vessel. Regarding environmental considerations, the hydrographic is neutral and doesn't leak into the water when it is cured and top-coated correctly. For maintenance on the custom graphic, owners should rinse every time after the boat is used, use pH-neutral soaps, and apply a wax over the hydrographic finish.

To learn more about preparing a watercraft for summer, please visit Liquid Concepts LLC here.

About Liquid Concepts LLC:

Liquid Concepts LLC is a hydrographics company specializing in water transfer printing and hydrographic dipping. Their hydrographic expertise can be found in products and services including custom painting, vehicle wrapping, custom film development, and hydrographic training.

SOURCE Liquid Concepts LLC