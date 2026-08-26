Little Rock Selected for Largest American Kidney Patient Meeting

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP), the nation's oldest and largest fully independent kidney patient advocacy organization, will host its 51st annual National Patient Meeting September 10 – 13, 2026, in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Event admission and meals are free to kidney patients, family members/care partners, and living organ donors; pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed online at https://bit.ly/AAKPNPM or by calling (800) 749-2257.

The AAKP National Patient Meeting is the nation's premiere in-person and online kidney patient and care partner educational event. The program includes top healthcare and policy influencers, academic research experts, innovation leaders from top pharmaceutical, device and diagnostic companies, patient advocates and nonprofit organizations. Nationally recognized Arkansas medical leaders are featured prominently including John M. Arthur, PhD, MD; Chief, Nephrology Division; Director, Translational Research Institute; and Director, Junior Faculty Mentored Research Program, Department of Internal Medicine, Nephrology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as well as Joy Cope, MSN, MBA-HC, RN; Nursing Director and Administrator, Solid Organ Transplant Program, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Dr. Arthur will speak on Cardio Kidney Metabolic Syndrome and Ms. Cope will discuss how kidney patients maintain transplant readiness and eligibility.

The AAKP National Patient Meeting begins Thursday, September 10, with AAKP's Public Policy Forum at the William J. Clinton Presidential Center from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT. This complimentary, in-person event will highlight kidney research and innovation and the impact of federal regulatory and reimbursement decisions. Doors open at 12:00 p.m. CT with lunch provided. Registration is required, please click here to reserve your spot.

The National Patient Meeting continues September 11 – 13 at the Little Rock Marriott. Click here for virtual registration, and here for in-person registration.

Who: The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP)

What: The 51st Annual National Patient Meeting

When: September 10-13, 2026

Where:

Public Policy Forum, September 10 th from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT at the Clinton Presidential Library (free registration, complimentary lunch provided)

from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT at the Clinton Presidential Library Kidney Patient Meeting, September 11 – 13 at the Little Rock Marriott, Little Rock, Arkansas, and virtually (free registration for virtual and in-person attendees, complimentary meals provided to in-person attendees)

Follow AAKP on social at @kidneypatient on Facebook, @kidneypatients on X, and @kidneypatients on Instagram. Visit http://www.aakp.org for more information on AAKP patient leadership and kidney care.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brendan LaCivita

National and Medical Media Specialist

[email protected]

(813) 906-7740

SOURCE American Association of Kidney Patients