LIVE ONSITE PRE-RACE COVERAGE OF THE 2026 INDIANAPOLIS 500

Motorsports Expert Mike Caudill Onsite for TV Stations Nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Caudill – Nationally recognized transportation/ motorsports expert Caudill is back in Indianapolis providing local and national TV stations with all the action leading up to the 2026 race. Live from the famous Pagoda, providing in-depth coverage of this year's Indy 500. Known for his dynamic reporting style and behind-the-scenes access, Caudill will deliver exclusive content for stations.

Mike Caudill speaking with Fox & Friends news anchors

The live broadcast event will begin on Friday, May 22, 2026, from 6am ET – 1pm ET live from Pagoda. The Indianapolis 500 is the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" - a massive, multifaceted, and high-stakes event that draws global attention. Its combination of immense scale, deeply rooted traditions, and intense emotional storylines make for a great segment!

Mike Caudill's expert insights and live coverage bring audiences an authentic, informed perspective on this historic event.

ABOUT MIKE: Mike Caudill is an automotive & industry expert who has appeared on television on stations nationwide, from FOX News Channel, FOX & Friends, America's Newsroom, Varney & Co., CNN Morning, Bloomberg TV, CNBC, and more.

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This broadcast is in coordination with the Indianapolis 500.

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