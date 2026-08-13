Live Summer Out Loud: How Huawei's Ecosystem Powers Every Summer Adventure

From festivals to cycling holidays to running, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series and a growing ecosystem of dedicated apps are helping sport lovers make the most of summer

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Huawei is helping sport lovers get more out of every outdoor moment. Pairing the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series with an ecosystem of apps built for specific activities, Huawei brings hardware and software together to support festivals, cycling, running and more, whatever shape summer movement takes.

Festival Season Without the Bulk

From festivals to cycling holidays to running, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series and a growing ecosystem of dedicated apps are helping sport lovers make the most of every summer adventure. From smartwatch payments and wrist-based navigation to guided training and wearable sports apps, Huawei brings hardware and software together to support every kind of summer movement.

Long days, late nights and packed schedules define summer festival season, but many festival goers would rather leave behind their wallet, and even their phone. With smartwatch payments powered by Curve Pay, users can pay for drinks, food and merchandise directly from their wrist. The experience works across both Android and iOS devices, so users are never limited by the phone they carry.

Eyes on the Road, Route on Your Wrist

Cycling holidays and scenic routes are a summer staple, yet many riders still rely on a phone mounted to the handlebars for directions. Paired with Naviki, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series brings navigation to the wrist, letting cyclists follow a route with a glance instead of a glance away from the road. Komoot extends this further, helping hikers, runners and cyclists discover, follow and share their routes with confidence, so they can focus on the adventure ahead.

Every Runner, Every Goal

Summer is also when many people lace up more often, whether that means a first jog around the block or a structured plan ahead of race day. Huawei's ecosystem is built to meet runners at whatever stage they are in.

For performance focused runners, Intervals.icu and RacePace bring precision to training. Both connect through the HUAWEI Health app on the paired phone, syncing pace, heart rate and sleep data captured on the watch. Intervals.icu focuses on insights, helping runners track and improve every workout, while RacePace is built around race strategy, from pacing to finish time prediction.

For runners still building consistency, Kotcha and URUNN offer a more guided path. Kotcha brings coaching to the wrist, turning elite training methods into video guidance and personalised drills, while URUNN builds a personalised training plan around each runner's own pace and goals, with guidance from elite-level coaches.

Underneath every level of running sit the fundamentals. FIIT, with more than 60 million workouts completed on the platform, rounds out the picture with guided workouts and daily motivation that help runners build the strength and consistency that supports better running overall.

More Ways to Play and Stay Connected

Summer is a social season, and Huawei's ecosystem reflects that too. Padel continues to grow in popularity across Europe, yet keeping score mid-match often means pausing play or reaching for a phone. Padel Point addresses this directly through its wearable app: players tap through each point straight from the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series, while the watch manages advantage, tie-breaks and the set count automatically, keeping the game moving without interruption.

A Growing Ecosystem, Open to New Partners

The apps behind this summer's experiences are part of a wider story: Huawei's ecosystem continues to grow, and Huawei continues to invite new partners to build on it. For developers and sports brands, the path to collaboration is straightforward, whether through Health Kit integration or native app development for HUAWEI AppGallery, with the tools, APIs and go-to-market support to bring compelling wearable experiences to market. On top of this, purchasing a HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series includes one month of Health+ benefits, while the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Pro comes with three months, alongside access to Huawei MultiPass and exclusive benefits from partners such as Komoot, Naviki, URUNN and FIIT.

SOURCE Huawei Consumer Business Group