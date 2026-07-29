LiveBarn Launches Analytics Platform Built for Every Part of the Youth Hockey Community

From parents enjoying individualized game highlights, to coaches breaking down hundreds of metrics, LiveBarn Analytics brings advanced hockey insights and video to everyone in youth hockey.

MONTREAL, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveBarn today announced the launch of LiveBarn Analytics, a new youth hockey analytics platform developed in collaboration with Sportlogiq, which was recently acquired by Teamworks. The platform combines LiveBarn video with advanced game and player insights for teams, coaches, players, and families.

LiveBarn Analytics combines advanced stats, video-linked shot maps, coaching tools and player cards in one platform for youth hockey teams, coaches, players and families.

LiveBarn and Sportlogiq, now part of Teamworks, first partnered in 2023 on Player Analysis, a feature that provided individual player breakdowns using Sportlogiq's tracking and analytics technology. LiveBarn Analytics builds on that partnership by adding team-level analytics, post-game reporting, advanced player cards, and video-connected performance metrics in a centralized platform for youth hockey organizations.

"We know this product is something the hockey community has been waiting for. Parents can quickly jump straight to the moments that matter. Coaches get real, video-connected insights they can act on, at any level. LiveBarn Analytics was designed for the entire youth hockey ecosystem, from families who just want to relive a great shift, to elite youth teams using data to drive development. There's something here for everyone."

— Ray Giroux, CEO, LiveBarn

The platform also includes tools for video review, playlist creation, shift tracking, and post-game analysis, helping teams simplify coaching workflows and make game review more collaborative and efficient.

"What we've built is trusted by NHL organizations and professional hockey teams and leagues across the globe to help them understand the game through data and video. We've always believed those same tools should reach every level of the sport, and partnering with LiveBarn finally lets us bring that to the youth hockey community."

— Mitchell Wasserman, Senior Consultant at Teamworks, former CEO of Sportlogiq

LiveBarn Analytics will be available in multiple subscription tiers, including Core and Elite plans, offering teams different levels of analytics depth and reporting tools based on their needs.

The launch represents a continued investment by LiveBarn in video-based tools that support player development, coaching, and engagement across amateur sports. LiveBarn Analytics is now available for teams across North America that play in LiveBarn venues.

For more information or to request a demo, visit livebarnanalytics.com.

About LiveBarn

LiveBarn is a live and on-demand streaming platform for amateur sports, with cameras installed in thousands of venues across North America. LiveBarn helps players, families, coaches, and fans stay connected to the game through accessible video streaming and video-based tools. For more information, visit livebarn.com.

About Sportlogiq

Sportlogiq, which is now part of Teamworks, specializes in advanced analytics and tracking data for ice hockey, using patented computer vision technology to extract data from every frame of game video and give teams, coaches, and analysts a deeper understanding of player performance, team strategy, and game dynamics. For more information, visit sportlogiq.com.

SOURCE LiveBarn, Inc.