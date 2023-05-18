Liverpool West Productions presents "Miss O'Dell"

A documentary on the life and career of Chris O'Dell - former PA for The Beatles

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From Liverpool West Productions and Simon Weitzman comes "Miss O'Dell" a documentary showcasing the life and career of Chris O'Dell, the former Beatles PA, and Rolling Stones tour manager, as well as many other legendary artists. Chris O'Dell wasn't famous or even almost famous, but she was there for it all. "Miss O'Dell" is a backstage VIP pass to rock history's most momentous events from the woman who saw it all. O'Dell visits iconic music venues in London, including Abbey Road Studios, where she recounts the countless memories with many of the friends she made over the years.

Read an exclusive pre-release interview with Chris O'Dell conducted by Stuart Husband at The Telegraph here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/music/interviews/chris-o-dell-rolling-stones-the-beatles-interview/

"Miss O'Dell" will premier in late 2023. The premier screening information will be shared at a later date, along with available streaming options.

"Going back to places like Wigmore Street and Savile Row was very emotional. It's been fifty years since I'd seen those buildings which hold so many memories. That's not even mentioning the emotions of connecting and reconnecting with people from those days. I believe this documentary will walk hand in hand with my book, Miss O'Dell." ~ Chris (Miss) O'Dell

"I've always been fascinated by Miss O'Dell and her extraordinary life. It's a true rock and roll fantasy that is unique to her. From being swept up from America and dropped into the London offices of the Beatles on Saville Row, to working with them and experiencing some of their greatest moments in the studio and on the rooftop, to having a song written about her, and eventually working with The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, and countless other musical legends, Miss O'Dell's story is one that will live forever. Our film will showcase her incredible journey and leave a lasting impact on viewers." ~ Doug Schwab, Producer

This documentary follows several other Liverpool West Productions releases on the iconic Liverpool music scene. Films include " It Was Fifty Years Ago Today, " a 50th Anniversary documentary about the Beatles and their journey to fame, " Adele: 30 Greatest Moments " on the artist's rise to becoming the single-named phenom Adele, and " The Cavern Club: The Beat Goes On " looking at the untold, colorful story of the self-proclaimed 'greatest club in the world' where The Beatles, and many others, got their start.

About Liverpool West Productions

Liverpool West Productions is a production and distribution house committed to projects of passion. From music and travel to culture and comedy, Liverpool West's film offerings include anything outside the realm of narrative feature film. Founded by a music lover, Liverpool West's name honors the birthplace of The Beatles and the cultural transformation that followed. Find our films streaming on all major platforms from all connected devices.

