Livers Bronze Announces Strategic Merger with DeAngelis Iron Work, Inc.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Livers Bronze, a Kansas City-based manufacturer of ornamental handrail systems, today announced a strategic merger with DeAngelis Iron Work, Inc., a South Easton, Massachusetts-based fabricator of architectural metals, steel stairs, handrails and restoration projects.

The merger creates a framework for the two companies to collaborate while maintaining the customer relationships, project teams and operating practices that have made each business successful. Livers Bronze and DeAngelis Iron Work will continue operating under their respective names, with existing leadership and personnel in place.

"This merger combines two companies with long histories, complementary capabilities and an unrelenting commitment to craftsmanship, quality and customer service," said John Livers, CEO of Livers Bronze. "Livers Bronze has built a national reputation in ornamental handrail systems, while DeAngelis Iron Work brings a proven track record on complex architectural metal projects. By working together, we can better support customers who need reliable partners capable of delivering high-quality metalwork across a broad range of project needs."

Livers Bronze will gain a stronger connection to the Northeast market, while DeAngelis Iron Work will benefit from broader national relationships and resources. The merger also creates opportunities for the companies to share best practices, strengthen project execution and expand the range of solutions available to architects, contractors and building owners.

"This was about finding the right long-term partner for DeAngelis Iron Work, our employees and our customers," said Harry Dodakian, senior executive at DeAngelis Iron Work. "Continuity was an important part of this decision. Our leadership team will remain in place, and we will continue operating with the same commitment to quality, service and project execution that has defined DeAngelis Iron Work for generations."

In connection with the combination, DeAngelis Iron Work expects to relocate to a new, larger facility in the Boston area designed to support improved efficiency, collaboration and future growth. Additional details on the new facility will be announced at a later date.

About Livers Bronze

Since 1946, Kansas City-based Livers Bronze has specialized in ornamental metals and has built a national reputation for designed and manufactured railing systems that combine quality, innovation, function and design. Livers Bronze serves commercial construction markets throughout the United States with ornamental handrail systems designed to meet the needs of architects, contractors and building owners. Learn more at https://www.liversbronze.com/.

About DeAngelis Iron Work, Inc.

DeAngelis Iron Work, Inc., based in South Easton, Massachusetts, has been fabricating high-quality custom metalwork since 1954. The company specializes in architectural metals, specialty fabrications and the historical restoration of ornamental iron work, with deep capabilities in steel stair fabrication. DeAngelis Iron Work offers in-house detailing, fabrication and finishing capabilities and serves commercial, institutional and restoration clients throughout the Northeast. Learn more at https://deangelisiron.com/.

Contact:

Ryan Gerding

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816-665-1001

SOURCE Livers Bronze