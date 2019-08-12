Livetree Joins Forces with Force Network

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The film and TV streaming platform LiveTree has partnered with Force Network as LiveTree continues to roll out its iOS App, Android App, and Desktop platform.

World-leading blockchain company Force Network has agreed to deliver key privacy services for LiveTree as it rolls out full functionality that supports state of the art privacy measure for each and every one of our users.

LiveTree has acquired a substantial catalogue of films and television shows from the British Film Institute, Signature and Scorpion TV, all of which are currently available for streaming, but it's LiveTree's cryptocurrency – the Seed token – that will further drive growth.

As a privileged partner, LiveTree is giving all Force Network users 5 free Seed tokens (currently worth $5) as well as 90 days free to stream any film and TV on their library.

Core to the LiveTree platform, users will be able to find the titles they want through LiveTree Rooms, different digital spaces set up to host users with similar interests. Through Rooms, users can socially interact with each other and watch content together.

In the next major release, LiveTree users will be able to use Seed tokens to back content they want to see made. Unlike with crowdfunding, those backers then earn a share of the profits when the content succeeds commercially or is streamed on LiveTree's video platform.

Force Network is the latest partner of LiveTree, and captured the attention of the blockchain space through their sophisticated management of anti-censorship and privacy protocols. As a strong supporter of both privacy and anti-censorship, this will just be the beginning of a long and fruitful collaboration between these two companies.

LiveTree CEO and founder Ashley Turing said: "It's so important for the best projects in the blockchain space to come together and to bring decentralisation to everyone. LiveTree teaming up with Force Network, one of the most prominent companies in the blockchain space, represents an important step forwarded in the strengthening of pro-blockchain cooperation."

About LiveTree

LiveTree is decentralising the entertainment industry by giving global audiences the power to support the production of meaningful content, and by giving independent creators a new source of funding.

Productions will be supported directly by the market, and not the increasingly opaque industry of film and TV funding.

LiveTree's in-house Artificial Intelligence (AI) even provides risk-analyses of individual projects for users who are considering funding new projects.

Other key technology services are being provided by major names in the blockchain world such as Achain, DeepBrain Chain, 0chain, GoChain, and the Infinity Economics Platform.

About Force Network

The Force Network is a new set of protocols for an internet where everything can be private, everyone can be anonymous, and nothing can be censored.

They operate a cryptocurrency solution that enables real network privacy. Incentivised nodes facilitate the transfer of encrypted information that keeps the source and destination IP addresses hidden from each other and is hugely scalable.

