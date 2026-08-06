Living Fresh Market Announces New Monday-Saturday Operating Schedule Beginning August 16

Forest Park supermarket will reserve Sundays for rest, worship and family connection

FOREST PARK, Ill., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Fresh Market, located at 7520 Roosevelt Road in Forest Park, Illinois, announced that it will be closed on Sundays starting August 16, 2026. The supermarket will continue serving customers Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The schedule change reflects Living Fresh Market's commitment to faith, family, employee well-being, and continued service to the community. The store originally operated six days a week before expanding to seven days in 2025 in response to community demand. Beginning August 16, Living Fresh Market will return to a six-day operating schedule.

Dr. Bill Winston, founder and senior pastor of Living Word Christian Center, announced the schedule change during the 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. worship services on Sunday, July 26. He explained that the decision reflects the faith-based values and community-centered mission that guide Living Fresh Market.

"This decision reflects who we are and what we value," said Dr. Winston. "We remain committed to serving the community with excellence while creating a consistent opportunity for our team members and families to rest, worship, and reconnect."

Melody Winston, senior executive of Living Fresh Market, said the schedule represents an intentional investment in the store's people, service, and long-term mission.

"Living Fresh Market remains committed to providing quality food, excellent service and meaningful support to the community," said Melody Winston. "Reserving Sundays gives our team a consistent opportunity to rest and return ready to serve our customers well throughout the week."

Living Fresh Market opened on October 7, 2021, and serves as a major anchor of Forest Park Plaza. The 71,000-square-foot supermarket offers fresh produce, meat, prepared foods, and a broad selection of traditional and international grocery products.

The store also supports the community through vendor showcases, educational initiatives, community partnerships and free shopping-spree events that give selected customers 60 seconds to fill their baskets. Living Fresh Market will continue offering Super Tuesdays, when shoppers receive 15 percent off eligible purchases at the register.

NEW STORE SCHEDULE

Monday-Saturday: 7:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed beginning August 16, 2026

ABOUT LIVING FRESH MARKET

Living Fresh Market is a 71,000-square-foot supermarket located at 7520 Roosevelt Road in Forest Park, Illinois. The store provides fresh, high-quality produce, meat, prepared foods, and traditional and international grocery products. Living Fresh Market is committed to health, wellness, affordability, community engagement, and creating opportunities for emerging businesses and vendors.

For additional information or to arrange an interview with Melody Winston or Dr. Bill Winston, contact Jerry Thomas at (312) 212-8955 or [email protected]. Photos and video are available upon request.

Contact: Jerry Thomas

Jerry Thomas Public Relations

[email protected] | (312) 212-8955

SOURCE Living Fresh Market