Livmark Communities Breaks Ground on The Collins Apartments at Union Park

News provided byLivmark Communities
Jul 28, 2026, 10:28 ET
The 457-unit luxury apartment community will bring resort-style amenities and energy-efficient living to Fort Collins' Union Park neighborhood.
FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Livmark Communities celebrated the official groundbreaking of The Collins Apartments at Union Park, a new 457-unit luxury rental community coming to Fort Collins. The ceremony marks the start of construction on a community designed to combine modern, high-end living with an active, amenity-rich lifestyle in one of Fort Collins' most desirable growth corridors.
Partners, investors, and many community supporters joined the Livmark team for the ceremonial groundbreaking.
"Every decision at The Collins, from unit design to the park & amenity spaces, started with the same question: would we want to live here?" said Chris Beabout, Managing Partner at Livmark Communities. "As a local Northern Colorado company, we see Union Park as part of our long-term commitment to Fort Collins and the result of years of planning. The Collins sets the tone for the kind of project Fort Collins needs — thoughtfully designed, connected to where people work & play, and built to last."
About The Collins Apartments at Union Park
Once complete, The Collins will offer 457 residences: , 233 one-bedrooms (605–906 sq. ft.), 160 two-bedrooms (1,012–1,294 sq. ft.), and 64 three-bedrooms (1,294-1,460 sq. ft.). Units will feature quartz countertops, balconies, 36" bathtubs, kitchen islands, ceiling fans, full-size washer/dryers, walk-in closets, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and smart thermostats and locks.
The community will include a clubhouse, fitness room with yoga studio, sauna, golf simulator, an expansive pool and hot tub with cabanas, a turf lounge area with cornhole, rooftop decks facing the mountains, controlled access, locked bike storage, elevators, community-wide gig-speed WiFi, and garages with EV charging. The all-electric design will include solar panels, and residents will have easy access to nearby parks and trails.
Location & Availability
The Collins is located in Fort Collins' Union Park neighborhood, right off Ziegler Road and Harmony Road in Midtown Fort Collins. Residents are just minutes from Front Range Village, a premier shopping center featuring a wide mix of retail, grocery, and dining options — from everyday essentials to sit-down restaurants and coffee shops. The location also offers easy access to the Harmony Road employment corridor, a quick drive to Colorado State University, and convenient access to I-25 for commuting throughout Northern Colorado. First units are expected to deliver in Spring/Summer 2027. Learn more at thecollinsapartments.com.
About Livmark Communities
Livmark Communities is a developer of for-rent multifamily and build-to-rent single family attached communities throughout Colorado's Front Range. Livmark continues in the tradition of its affiliated company Landmark Homes — an award-winning homebuilder that has delivered over 2,000 condos and townhomes in Colorado since 2005. Consistent with the Landmark Brand, Livmark provides livable floor plans and vibrant communities as a differentiator from its completion. Livmark's expertise in all aspects of multifamily development, from site design and entitlement to general contracting and asset management, make the company uniquely positioned as a one-stop provider in the for-rent space.
Media Contact:
Kayla Weidenbach
Marketing Manager
Landmark Homes | Livmark Communities
[email protected]
SOURCE Livmark Communities
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