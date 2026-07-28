Livmark Communities Breaks Ground on The Collins Apartments at Union Park

The 457-unit luxury apartment community will bring resort-style amenities and energy-efficient living to Fort Collins' Union Park neighborhood.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Livmark Communities celebrated the official groundbreaking of The Collins Apartments at Union Park, a new 457-unit luxury rental community coming to Fort Collins. The ceremony marks the start of construction on a community designed to combine modern, high-end living with an active, amenity-rich lifestyle in one of Fort Collins' most desirable growth corridors.

Partners, investors, and many community supporters joined the Livmark team for the ceremonial groundbreaking.

Pictured left to right: Chris Beabout, Managing Partner, Livmark Communities; Ann Hutchison, President & CEO, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce; Jon Mosier, Livmark Partner/President Landmark Homes; Jason Sherrill, Livmark Partner/CEO Landmark Homes; David Katz, Senior Broker, Waypoint Real Estate; and Fort Collins Mayor Emily Francis. The group gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of The Collins Apartments at Union Park in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Collins Apartments clubhouse features a resort-style pool, hot tub, and thoughtfully designed outdoor entertaining spaces.

"Every decision at The Collins, from unit design to the park & amenity spaces, started with the same question: would we want to live here?" said Chris Beabout, Managing Partner at Livmark Communities. "As a local Northern Colorado company, we see Union Park as part of our long-term commitment to Fort Collins and the result of years of planning. The Collins sets the tone for the kind of project Fort Collins needs — thoughtfully designed, connected to where people work & play, and built to last."

About The Collins Apartments at Union Park

Once complete, The Collins will offer 457 residences: , 233 one-bedrooms (605–906 sq. ft.), 160 two-bedrooms (1,012–1,294 sq. ft.), and 64 three-bedrooms (1,294-1,460 sq. ft.). Units will feature quartz countertops, balconies, 36" bathtubs, kitchen islands, ceiling fans, full-size washer/dryers, walk-in closets, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and smart thermostats and locks.

The community will include a clubhouse, fitness room with yoga studio, sauna, golf simulator, an expansive pool and hot tub with cabanas, a turf lounge area with cornhole, rooftop decks facing the mountains, controlled access, locked bike storage, elevators, community-wide gig-speed WiFi, and garages with EV charging. The all-electric design will include solar panels, and residents will have easy access to nearby parks and trails.

Location & Availability

The Collins is located in Fort Collins' Union Park neighborhood, right off Ziegler Road and Harmony Road in Midtown Fort Collins. Residents are just minutes from Front Range Village, a premier shopping center featuring a wide mix of retail, grocery, and dining options — from everyday essentials to sit-down restaurants and coffee shops. The location also offers easy access to the Harmony Road employment corridor, a quick drive to Colorado State University, and convenient access to I-25 for commuting throughout Northern Colorado. First units are expected to deliver in Spring/Summer 2027. Learn more at thecollinsapartments.com.

About Livmark Communities

Livmark Communities is a developer of for-rent multifamily and build-to-rent single family attached communities throughout Colorado's Front Range. Livmark continues in the tradition of its affiliated company Landmark Homes — an award-winning homebuilder that has delivered over 2,000 condos and townhomes in Colorado since 2005. Consistent with the Landmark Brand, Livmark provides livable floor plans and vibrant communities as a differentiator from its completion. Livmark's expertise in all aspects of multifamily development, from site design and entitlement to general contracting and asset management, make the company uniquely positioned as a one-stop provider in the for-rent space.

Media Contact:

Kayla Weidenbach

Marketing Manager

Landmark Homes | Livmark Communities

[email protected]

SOURCE Livmark Communities