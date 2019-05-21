Livongo Announces Launch of New Book, "Decoding Health Signals: Silicon Valley's Consumer-First Approach to a New Era of Health"

Today, 180 million Americans are living with chronic conditions and they are often overwhelmed by the confusion and complexity embedded throughout the healthcare system. Chronic conditions are also responsible for 90 percent of the country's rising healthcare costs.

In an era when we have been given a wide range of tools, apps, and services that make every aspect of our lives more convenient, consumers are anticipating a similar spirit of innovation to make their healthcare simpler, easier, and more affordable.

In this book, Dr. Schneider offers a guide to the depth of the problem facing the industry today, the business opportunity it offers, and how Livongo is using Silicon Valley's consumer-first model to meet this moment in a comprehensive and caring way—empowering people to live better lives, improving clinical outcomes, and lowering costs.

The book has received acclaim from leaders in healthcare and technology:

"Livongo's ability to curate meaningful health signals from the broader noise of health information represents a pioneering approach to digital health delivery. As we solve the interoperability challenge, we need more digital health companies that operate like Netflix or Amazon in helping consumers make sense of information with recommendations that are in their best interests."

– ANEESH CHOPRA, former Chief Technology Officer, the White House; President, CareJourney

"As healthcare moves from a B2B to a B2C model, and the patient takes greater control of their own healthcare, this book will be viewed as a beginning of the revolution toward the empowered consumer. I look forward to a day when we are talking less about self-driving cars and more about self-healing humans!"

– STEPHEN K. KLASKO, M.D., M.B.A., President and CEO, Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health

"Jenny articulates how difficult it is to change a system from within the system. And healthcare is no different. By partnering with innovative companies, existing healthcare giants, such as payers, can successfully embrace the revolution of the empowered healthcare consumer."

– MOLLY COYE, board member, Ginger.io; former Aetna board member

"The Livongo team is delivering in healthcare what many other Silicon Valley companies have failed to do, using AI to create a new kind of experience for people living with chronic conditions. They are successfully bringing the consumer-first mindset to the regulated market of healthcare. This book is a must-read for those wanting to do the same."

– HEMANT TANEJA, Managing Director, General Catalyst

For more information on "Decoding Health Signals: Silicon Valley's Consumer-First Approach to a New Era of Health," including pricing and availability, please visit: Link

About the Author:

Dr. Jennifer Schneider is the President of Livongo. In this role, she is responsible for product, data science, engineering, marketing, and clinical operations. Dr. Schneider previously served as the company's Chief Medical Officer where she led the company's strategic clinical product vision, data science, clinical trials, and the organization's certified diabetes educators and coaches.

Prior to Livongo, Dr. Schneider held several key leadership roles at Castlight Health, most recently as Chief Medical Officer. She also has held leadership roles in the provider setting as a health outcomes researcher and Chief Resident at Stanford University, and has practiced medicine as an attending physician at Stanford University, the VA Palo Alto Health Care System, and Kaiser Permanente. Dr. Schneider has an undergraduate degree from the College of the Holy Cross, a Doctor of Medicine degree from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, and a Master of Science degree in Health Services Research from Stanford University. She completed her internal medicine residency at Stanford University Hospital.

Dr. Schneider is a frequent speaker about innovation in healthcare, where she shares her unique perspective as a practicing physician, health services researcher, senior executive and individual who has lived with Type 1 diabetes for more than 30 years. She has three children and is an avid runner and athlete, having completed her first IronMan in 2016.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a whole person platform that empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the new category of Applied Health Signals to silence Noisy Healthcare. Our team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

