LKQ Investors Have Opportunity to Lead LKQ Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of common stock of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) between February 27, 2023 and July 23, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 22, 2026.

So What: If you purchased LKQ common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do Next: To join the LKQ class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=62121 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 22, 2026. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Why Rosen Law: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company at the time. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Details of the Case: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, LKQ repeatedly touted the benefits of the acquisition of FinishMaster, a subsidiary of Uni-Select. For example, in announcing the acquisition in February 2023, LKQ represented that the acquisition was a "compelling strategic fit" to "enhance LKQ's business and drive profitable growth." LKQ also represented that the acquisition presented "minimal integration risk," including because "Uni-Select's FinishMaster business improves LKQ's scale and product mix to compete" in the North American automotive paint segment.

After completing the acquisition in August 2023, LKQ began to integrate FinishMaster into LKQ's North American operating segment. LKQ and its executives touted the integration as a "highly synergistic opportunity" and "competitive moat" to protect LKQ against market share losses to AutoZone and other competitors. In reality, FinishMaster was losing major customers and market share, including the business of key multi-shop operator clients that were critical to FinishMaster's revenue. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the LKQ class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=62121 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

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Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com

SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.