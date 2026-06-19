Arizona's boutique hard money lender adds flexible rehab, DSCR, and HELOC solutions backed by 55+ years of experience and 3,500+ loans originated.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LM2 Investment Group, a leading hard money lender serving real estate investors across Arizona, today announced the expansion of its loan programs with new specialized funding solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of the investor community.

The expanded offerings now include:

LM2 Investment Group Expands Loan Offerings with $650M+ in Proven Lending Volume

Cosmetic Rehab funding up to 95% Loan-to-Cost (LTC)

up to 95% Loan-to-Cost (LTC) Structural Rehab Loans up to 85% LTC / 75% After-Repair Value (ARV)

up to 85% LTC / 75% After-Repair Value (ARV) DSCR loans

2nd position HELOCs for investor-owned properties

These new programs complement LM2's core hard money product, which continues to deliver capital in as little as 24-48 hours.

"As a boutique lender, we stay fast, flexible, and focused on exceptional service," said Mike Corgiat, Director and Co-Founder of LM2 Investment Group. "Together with my partner Mike Swerlyk, Jr., 'The Two Mikes' are proud to equip Arizona investors with targeted rehab, DSCR, and HELOC solutions — whether they're doing cosmetic flips, major structural rehabs, or building rental portfolios."

LM2 Investment Group has been providing reliable private lending solutions to Arizona real estate investors since 2009. The firm specializes in asset-based lending for non-owner-occupied investment properties throughout the Phoenix metro area and beyond, including Scottsdale, Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, and Tempe. LM2 is known for quick decisions, personalized underwriting, and a borrower-first approach that sets it apart from larger institutions.

About LM2 Investment Group

LM2 Investment Group is Arizona's trusted hard money and private lending partner for real estate investors. Since 2009, the company has originated more than 3,500 loans totaling over $650M in volume. Led by "The Two Mikes" — Director and Co-Founder Mike Corgiat and Co-Founder Mike Swerlyk, Jr. — who bring over 50 years of combined lending experience, LM2 delivers fast, reliable capital with a reputation for speed and exceptional service in one of the nation's strongest real estate markets.

Press Contact:

Mike Corgiat

480-444-2242

https://lm2investments.com/

SOURCE LM2 Investment Group