LMU MAKES TENNESSEE HISTORY WITH THE STATE'S FIRST 90-CREDIT-HOUR BACHELOR'S DEGREE

Beginning Fall 2026, LMU's three-year Reduced-Hour Bachelor of Science in Education will send new K-5 teachers into Appalachian classrooms a full year sooner.

HARROGATE, Tenn., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) will make Tennessee higher education history as the first university in the state to implement an approved 90-credit-hour bachelor's degree. Beginning in Fall 2026, the University's newly approved Reduced-Hour Bachelor of Science in Education, with a concentration in K-5 education, will allow students to earn a bachelor's degree in three years, enter the workforce a full year sooner and remain fully eligible for Tennessee teacher licensure.

For as long as Tennesseans have earned bachelor's degrees, that credential has meant 120 credit hours or more - 122 at LMU. The Reduced-Hour BS in Education is the first program in the state approved to break that standard, trimming 32 credit hours and an entire year of tuition without surrendering a single requirement for licensure.

The program was built for a region that cannot afford to wait. Schools across Tennessee and Appalachia continue to face persistent challenges recruiting and retaining qualified teachers, and rural districts feel that strain most acutely. Under this model, every graduate reaches a classroom twelve months earlier than the traditional path would allow.

"Somebody had to be first, and we are proud that it is LMU," said Dr. Jason McConnell, president of LMU. "For generations, the length of a degree has been treated as a measure of its quality. This program proves that innovation and rigor can go hand in hand. We are committed to meeting the needs of our region while providing students with innovative and affordable educational opportunities, and this pathway allows aspiring educators to enter the classroom sooner without sacrificing the preparation required to become effective teachers."

The new K-5 concentration is offered through LMU's Carter and Moyers School of Education. While the program reduces the number of credit hours, it maintains all required education coursework approved by the Tennessee State Board of Education and aligned with Tennessee Department of Education standards for teacher licensure. Rather than lowering expectations, faculty rebuilt the degree from the ground up, eliminating redundancy, tightening course sequencing and integrating general education more closely with professional preparation.

"The educator shortage remains one of the most pressing challenges facing schools across our region," said Dr. Chessica Cave, dean of the LMU-College of Arts, Humanities, Education and Social Sciences. "By creating a high-quality pathway that allows students to graduate sooner and begin serving their communities, LMU is helping strengthen the pipeline of qualified teachers for generations to come."

The curriculum includes coursework in child and adolescent development, educational psychology, literacy instruction, instructional strategies, differentiated instruction and classroom assessment. Students progress through multiple levels of field-based experiences, including clinical practice placements and student teaching, designed to gradually develop the skills, knowledge and professional dispositions necessary for effective teaching.

Courses will be offered through a combination of face-to-face, HyFlex and online instruction, providing flexibility while ensuring students gain meaningful classroom experience through in-person clinical placements and student teaching.

The Reduced-Hour Bachelor of Science in Education was approved under the reduced-credit undergraduate degrees policy statement of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). As required by SACSCOC, LMU advises prospective students that a reduced-hour bachelor's degree may not fulfill admission and prerequisite requirements for some graduate and professional programs and may not meet the expectations of some future employers. However, students who complete LMU's new reduced-hour degree program can qualify for admission to the Master of Education (MEd) programs at LMU. Multiple school districts have also affirmed their recognition of the reduced-hour Bachelor of Science in Education.

The new degree reflects LMU's ongoing mission to serve the educational and workforce needs of the Appalachian region by preparing highly qualified teachers committed to making a positive impact in their schools and communities.

Additional information about the Reduced-Hour Bachelor of Science in Education program is available through the LMU-Carter and Moyers School of Education at Reduced-Hour Bachelor of Science in Education Program (K-5 Concentration) | Lincoln Memorial University.

Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is in Harrogate, Tennessee, with additional locations across Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia and Florida, serving thousands of students. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at 423-869-6280 or email at [email protected].

SOURCE Lincoln Memorial University