Loacker USA Appoints Matt Thomas as Head of South Region Sales

Veteran Food and Beverage Sales Leader Brings More Than Two Decades of Experience Driving Growth Across Major Retail Channels

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loacker, the U.S. division of the iconic family-owned Italian wafer and confectionery company, announced the appointment of Matt Thomas as Head of South Region Sales. In this role, Matt will lead sales efforts across the Southeastern United States and oversee several key retail partnerships as the company continues to expand its presence in the U.S. market.

Matt joins Loacker with more than two decades of experience in the food and beverage industry, bringing a proven track record of territory expansion, account management, distributor leadership and revenue growth. Throughout his career, he has held sales leadership positions across both established and emerging beverage and snack brands, helping drive business growth across grocery, convenience and specialty retail channels.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the Loacker team," said TJ Rooney, president of Loacker USA. "His extensive experience across the food and beverage landscape, deep retailer relationships and passion for building brands make him an excellent addition to our organization. As we continue to grow our business throughout the South region, Matt's leadership will play an important role in strengthening our retail partnerships and accelerating growth."

Most recently, Matt served as Director of Key Accounts East at Icelandic Glacial Water, where he managed key retailers, distributors and broker networks across the East Coast. Prior to that, he held leadership roles with Our Home, Bauducco, Pretzel Crisps and ACTIVATE Drinks. Earlier in his career, Matt helped support the growth of Red Bull in the Charlotte and South Carolina markets, building a strong foundation in beverage sales and distribution. Throughout his career, Matt has worked closely with leading retailers and industry partners, consistently delivering growth through strategic partnerships and market expansion initiatives.

"I am excited to join Loacker and contribute to the continued growth of such an iconic and respected brand," said Matt. "Loacker's commitment to quality, craftsmanship and innovation has helped build a loyal consumer following around the world. I look forward to working alongside the team and our retail partners to expand the brand's presence and bring Loacker products to even more consumers throughout the South region."

As Head of South Region Sales, Matt will serve as the primary Loacker contact for key accounts including Food Lion, Harris Teeter, The Fresh Market, Lowe's Foods/MDI, Food City and Piggly Wiggly.

To learn more about Loacker, visit loackerusa.com.

About Loacker

Loacker is an Italian family company known for its delicious wafers, patisseries, and chocolates. Founded in the heart of the Italian Alps more than 100 years ago (since 1925), the geography of Loacker's origins (Mount Sciliar in the South-Tyrolean Dolomites of the Italian Alps) is meaningful because it embodies the natural values of the brand and unique sourcing of ingredients. From 100% Italian hazelnuts freshly roasted by Loacker in-house, to authentic vanilla pods from Madagascar, Loacker aims to create the best taste using high-quality ingredients. For more information about Loacker and its products, visit www.loacker.com or www.loackerusa.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Chloe Schwartz

[email protected]

516-941-5671

www.startrco.com

SOURCE Loacker