Loan Vision Launches Luna, an AI Teammate Built Directly Into the Platform

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loan Vision, a leading provider of mortgage accounting software, announced the launch of Luna, an artificial intelligence assistant purpose-built for the Loan Vision platform. Trained on Loan Vision's documentation, configuration logic, and the underlying Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central platform, Luna gives mortgage accounting teams instant, expert-level answers and step-by-step guidance for any part of the system - directly inside the platform, without waiting on a teammate, searching documentation, or opening a support ticket.

For most mortgage accounting teams, deep platform knowledge is concentrated in one or two people. When those experts are busy, out of office, or move on, everyone else waits - or guesses. Luna removes that bottleneck by putting expert-level guidance in front of every user, the moment a question comes up. Users ask in plain language and get a precise answer grounded in how their system actually works - from a quick "How do I void a posted document?" to a complete, field-by-field walkthrough of a new configuration.

Built directly into the environment customers already work in, Luna is available around the clock and spans the full platform - instant answers, setup and configuration guidance, troubleshooting, complete process walkthroughs, and integration and reporting support.

The launch reflects Loan Vision's ongoing investment in artificial intelligence and platform innovation, and its commitment to continuously improving both its technology and the everyday experience of its customers. Rather than treating AI as a bolt-on feature, Loan Vision is embedding it into the core of the platform - starting with Luna, with more AI-driven capabilities on the roadmap.

To learn more about Luna - why Loan Vision built it and what it means for mortgage accounting teams - read the full story on the Loan Vision blog: [Read the Blog]

About Loan Vision

Loan Vision is the leading provider of mortgage accounting software designed to help independent mortgage banks, banks, and credit unions streamline operations and drive profitability. With a focus on efficiency and real-time financial insights, Loan Vision empowers financial institutions to optimize their accounting processes, reduce manual effort, and maintain compliance with ease. By seamlessly integrating with loan-level accounting, Loan Vision offers a unified solution that enables lenders to make smarter, data-driven decisions and enhance their bottom line. Trusted by industry leaders, Loan Vision is the go-to platform for transforming mortgage finance operations.

Media Contact: Alex Carter - [email protected]

SOURCE Loan Vision