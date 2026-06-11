Lob Named 2026 "Delivery Platform of the Year" By SupplyTech Breakthrough

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Supply Chain Technology and Logistics Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lob, the direct mail automation and logistics platform that brings the power of digital to direct mail, today announced it has been selected as "Delivery Platform of the Year" in the 5th annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by SupplyTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe.

https://www.lob.com/ SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards 2026 Delivery Platform of the Year

Lob is a direct mail automation and delivery platform built on a nationwide network of print and fulfillment partners operating as a single, orchestrated supply chain. Lob manages the full delivery lifecycle from production routing to drop-ship optimization to final-mile USPS entry. Every step is engineered for speed, cost efficiency and predictability at scale.

At the core of Lob's delivery infrastructure is Postal IQ, its proprietary routing intelligence engine. The solution analyzes destination geography, carrier sortation patterns, and upstream production capacity across Lob's distributed print network, then makes delivery decisions to minimize transit time and postage cost simultaneously.

Lob's routing intelligence operates at the network level. The company's print partners are geographically distributed and strategically positioned relative to USPS Sectional Center Facilities (SCFs) and destination delivery units. Rather than consolidating volume at a single fulfillment node, Postal IQ finds the most efficient path for every piece, including drop-shipping to an SCF near the delivery destination or routing the print job to a closer partner.

Postal IQ helps to reduce long-haul USPS rates and automatically selects optimal drop locations for each ZIP code by printing and entering mail closer to recipients. Shorter travel distance means campaigns enter the mail stream and land in homes sooner, improving speed-to-impact. In addition, with network-level routing, regional, national, and hyper-local campaigns all benefit from the same entry point optimization.

Postal IQ's routing decisions are continuously informed by logistics, operations, and postal policy expertise, and print quality and delivery consistency are held to the same standard across every market and facility in the network.

"Thank you to SupplyTech Breakthrough for this recognition. Sending communications at the speed of digital takes more than software. Our latest innovation doesn't just route your mail, but redefines how campaigns move from creation through delivery, getting your mail to its destination fast," said Ryan Ferrier, CEO of Lob. "Unlike transitory online ads, direct mail can be touched and felt, reminding the recipient of a brand's message. We'll continue to help our partners across industries to deliver something real. Our intuitive platform ensures you can automate, personalize, and track direct mail as easily as email and digital ads. We're with our partners and clients every step of the way."

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global supply chain landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how supply chain businesses operate, engage partners and drive growth. From procurement and omnichannel logistics to AI-driven analytics, automation and last-mile innovation, these breakthrough solutions are enabling supply chain companies to adapt faster, operate smarter and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

"Postal IQ routing intelligence shortens delivery windows and stabilizes postal costs. Most direct mail vendors hand off to carriers and walk away, leaving one of direct mail's most persistent logistics challenges being to determine the optimal USPS entry point for every individual piece, dynamically, before production even begins," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. "Postal IQ solves this. Lob's solution results in fewer moves in the postal stream, compressed delivery windows, and a logistics model that behaves more like a regional carrier network than a traditional print vendor. We're happy to award Lob with 'Delivery Platform of the Year!'"

About Lob

Lob is a direct mail automation and logistics platform founded in 2013 that brings the power of digital to direct mail. With its nationwide Print Delivery Network (PDN) and end-to-end automated platform, Lob enables businesses to build personalized, high-quality direct mail programs at scale. Marketing, product and operations teams can automate campaigns, connect direct and digital channels and optimize performance through real-time measurement. Named Mail Service Provider of the Year in 2024 by the National Postal Forum and winner of Postman's Best API award of 2024, Lob is trusted by more than 12,000 brands, including L'Occitane, Ro and Simplisafe. Learn more at lob.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

Media Contact

Delia Mendoza – Lob

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(310) 500-9273

SOURCE Lob