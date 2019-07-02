Local Advisory Firm Partners with Income For Life LLC and Folds of Honor to Offer Top Retirement Planning Education and to Help Local Military Families

DALLAS, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gmac Family Financial, located in Dallas, has partnered with Income For Life LLC and Folds Of Honor to offer retirement planning education to retirees and near-retirees in the Dallas area, as well as assisting local military families in need. The partnership will allow all three organizations to combine their efforts and experience to work side-by-side - and both Income For Life and Folds Of Honor could not be more pleased with the partnership.

Folds Of Honor

Matt Nelson, President/CEO of Income For Life LLC and host of Income For Life Radio, firmly believes that Gmac Family Financial will be an incredible partner of Income For Life and is excited about the opportunity to work with such a well-respected office in the Dallas area. "The advisory team of Gmac Family Financial is widely considered one of the best groups in the area and all of us on my team at Income For Life is proud to announce our partnership, both now and into the future,'' says Mr. Nelson. Gmac Family Financial has the same core values and beliefs that we have at Income For Life and we both strive for top education, services, and support for both retirees and near-retirees, so the partnership between our two organizations fits perfectly. We are excited for the opportunity to work with one of the top advisory firms in the Dallas area and will support Gmac Family Financial in any way we can."

Ben Leslie, Executive Vice President of Folds Of Honor, feels the same way Mr. Nelson does. "Here at Folds Of Honor, we are always looking to find top-quality partnerships in local areas that believe in the same charitable goals as we do, and Gmac Family Financial fits that mold perfectly,'' says Mr. Leslie. "We look forward to working with Gmac Family Financial in the future to build a plan to assist military families in the Dallas area. The partnership between our organizations is a blessing to the military families that we will be able to help and we are both excited and humbled that Income For Life and Gmac Family Financial are working together to assist us in our mission to help military families in need."

Gregg MacInnis, President of Gmac Family Financial feels that the partnership between the three groups will be an incredible resource for their practice in the Dallas area. "Our team at Gmac Family Financial is proud to partner with such incredible national teams at Income For Life and Folds Of Honor,'' says MacInnis. "Our team is very humbled to work with both of these top national organizations and we are excited about the opportunity it will provide to our clients."

To learn more about the partnership between Income For Life LLC, Gmac Family Financial, and Folds Of Honor, please visit www.IncomeForLife.org .

