Local Mobile Bookstore Unveils 'Red, White, and Books' Independence Day Celebration

Second Helping Books Launches First Official Pop-Up Event at Elk's Haven, Combining a Love for Reading with Community Giving

FREDERICK, Md., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Helping Books (SHB) today announced it will host its inaugural public pop-up event, "Red, White, and Books," on July 4, 2026. Taking place at Elk's Haven from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the event invites local book and wine lovers to enjoy a vibrant, air-conditioned Independence Day celebration. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to peruse a curated selection of books, custom bookish merchandise, jewelry, candles, and stickers while celebrating the holiday. True to the bookstore's core mission, a portion of all book sales from the evening will be donated directly to a local Frederick charity.

Left to right, Gina Giles-Hare and Sarah O'Hara, Co-Owners of Second Helping Books Photo credit: Sarah O'Hara

The landmark event serves as the official public debut of Second Helping Books, a mobile retail concept designed to bring literary culture directly into community spaces. By pairing a passion for reading with local vendor collaborations, SHB intends to breathe new life into the local literary scene. This event underscores the company's commitment to sustainable, community-first retail, establishing a unique blueprint for how small businesses can give back locally.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome everyone to SHB's very first dedicated event this Fourth of July," said Sarah O'Hara, Co-Owner of Second Helping Books. "This gathering is more than just a celebration of what we have built; it is a direct reflection of our founding philosophy: every story deserves another chapter. We want to bring people together in the moment while giving back to the community we love in the long term."

The July 4th celebration stands as a testament to the organization's rapid evolution from a passionate concept into a dynamic new addition to Frederick's small business community. The event is completely free and open to the public. For additional event details and live updates, follow SHB's Instagram page: @secondhelpingbooks.

About Second Helping Books

Founded in April 2026, Second Helping Books is a mobile pop-up bookstore dedicated to giving stories and community a second life. Headquartered in Frederick, MD, SHB is committed to delivering great reads, unique bookish goods, and charitable donations that support the city as a whole.

SOURCE Second Helping Books