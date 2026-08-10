Lockheed Martin Announces Strigo™ and New Product Center of Missile Technology Solutions to Support the Arsenal of Freedom

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) announced today the launch of Strigo™ – a new set of modular defense solutions that includes radio-frequency (RF) sensors, missile datalinks and missile seeker technologies built on a common baseline. Leveraging common architectures, Strigo solutions can be reconfigured quickly for a range of missions, from air defense to missile defense to air-to-surface engagements and beyond.

Leveraging common architectures, Strigo solutions can be reconfigured quickly for a range of missions, from air defense to missile defense to air-to-surface engagements and beyond.

To support the rapid development of Strigo solutions, Lockheed Martin has established a dedicated product center to accelerate the concept-to-delivery pipeline of these new capabilities. The product center serves as a storefront of ready-now and near-ready solutions that can be quickly adapted to, and evolve with, a customer's mission set.

Within the Strigo Product Center, Lockheed Martin conducts proactive research to develop and produce new RF sensor and missile technologies before a requirement is even formalized – ensuring the hardware is available at the pace of evolving threats.

WHAT'S NEW

Established less than two years ago, the Strigo Product Center has already advanced multiple concepts from initial design through successful testing, demonstrating a faster path from innovation to operational capability.

Specifically, technologies developed through Lockheed Martin's Strigo family of solutions have informed aspects of the PrSM Increment 2 seeker package.

WHY IT MATTERS

Speed to Capability : Driven by speed and Lockheed Martin's extensive expertise in developing sensor solutions, the Strigo Product Center enables concepts to move from sketch to tested solution in months, not years, accelerating delivery of critical capabilities to warfighters.

: Driven by speed and Lockheed Martin's extensive expertise in developing sensor solutions, the Strigo Product Center enables concepts to move from sketch to tested solution in months, not years, accelerating delivery of critical capabilities to warfighters. Supporting the Arsenal of Freedom: The Strigo Product Center delivers solutions that can be rapidly adapted to counter emerging threats, helping America and its allies maintain a decisive advantage on the battlefield.

The Strigo Product Center delivers solutions that can be rapidly adapted to counter emerging threats, helping America and its allies maintain a decisive advantage on the battlefield. Investing with Intent: Lockheed Martin has committed $250 million to date to the Strigo Product Center. This investment fuels proactive innovation that stays ahead of customer requirements while leveraging modular architectures to lower lifecycle costs and guarantee long‑term sustainment.

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE

"By putting proactive research and development at the forefront, the Strigo Product Center lets us test and deploy new solutions at unprecedented speed. That's how we turn 'what if' into 'what's next' faster than ever before," said Stacy Kubicek, vice president and general manager, Lockheed Martin Sensors and Global Sustainment. "Leveraging our deep expertise in advanced sensor and missile technologies, this long-term investment reshapes the way we develop and deliver next-generation, mission-ready capabilities, ensuring our warfighters have the solutions they need the moment threats evolve."

WHAT'S NEXT

Lockheed Martin will continue to invest in new RF sensor, missile seeker and missile datalink technologies to accelerate today's munitions acceleration efforts while laying the foundation for the next generation of U.S. military capabilities.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin