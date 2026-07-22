Lockheed Martin Declares Third Quarter 2026 Dividend

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Lockheed Martin

Jul 22, 2026, 16:30 ET

BETHESDA, Md., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a third quarter 2026 dividend of $3.45 per share. The dividend is payable on September 25, 2026, to holders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2026. Lockheed Martin continues to invest in programs that are driving our backlog, while maintaining our historical practice of disciplined and dynamic capital allocation.  

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com

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