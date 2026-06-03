Lockheed Martin Demonstrates First-Ever Sanctum™ C-UAS Launch from GRIZZLY™ Containerized Launcher

Sanctum™ C‑UAS, GRIZZLY™ Containerized Launcher and JAGM Missile successfully integrated and was delivered in under 45 days to defeat Group 3 one-way attack drones.

BETHESDA, Md., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) successfully intercepted a Group 3 one-way attack test drone using a Joint-Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM) launched from a GRIZZLY™ containerized launcher for the first time. Sanctum Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) battle manager and Fortem R-40 Radars were used for the successful detection, tracking and engagement of the drone target.

THE BIG PICTURE

Lockheed Martin successfully completed a successful detection, tracking and engagement of a drone target at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona.

Sanctum's sensors detected and tracked a hostile Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), the Sanctum mission management software processed the engagement, and the GRIZZLY launcher fired a JAGM missile neutralizing the target. With integration of hardware-in-the-loop and live-fire testing completed in under 45 days, this event highlights Lockheed Martin's ability to demonstrate an end‑to‑end solution with speed, agility and affordability — critical attributes in today's rapidly evolving drone-threat environment.

Built on existing prototype architecture, GRIZZLY enables users to employ the ready-to-fire Sanctum C-UAS system without extensive infrastructure and logistical footprints. By integrating advanced sensor, battle management and missile technologies, Lockheed Martin delivers a decisive C-UAS capability that aligns with our customers' needs for agile and distributed lethality.

WHY IT MATTERS

Scalable Detection & Deployment: Small footprint radar sites with distributed sensors offer configurable coverage options. Containerized launcher can be mounted on ground sites or maritime platforms, supporting distributed operations with minimal logistical footprint.

Small footprint radar sites with distributed sensors offer configurable coverage options. Containerized launcher can be mounted on ground sites or maritime platforms, supporting distributed operations with minimal logistical footprint. Distributed Connectivity: Wireless communication solution between radars, battle management and launcher allows for rapid and agile deployment.

Wireless communication solution between radars, battle management and launcher allows for rapid and agile deployment. Affordable Lethality: Low-cost, commercial sensors, toolless reload and eight-round capacity reduces sustainment expenses while maintaining high-volume firepower.

Low-cost, commercial sensors, toolless reload and eight-round capacity reduces sustainment expenses while maintaining high-volume firepower. End-to-End Multi-Mission Capability: Radar, battle management, proven-weapon container and existing layered effectors integrated through Sanctum C-UAS Battle Management software for a complete kill web against group 1-4 UAV threats. This integration will protect forward operating bases, critical assets and maritime platforms.

Radar, battle management, proven-weapon container and existing layered effectors integrated through Sanctum C-UAS Battle Management software for a complete kill web against group 1-4 UAV threats. This integration will protect forward operating bases, critical assets and maritime platforms. JAGM Layered Defense: JAGM's dual‑mode seeker (SAL/MMW), combined with its C-UAS capability, provides a cost-effective effector that can be rapidly deployed from a multi-missile launcher across a variety of domains, providing enhanced layered defense to protect high‑value assets.

EXPERT PERSPECTIVES

"The ability to integrate GRIZZLY's proven launch architecture with Sanctum's battle manager on an accelerated timeline demonstrates how Lockheed Martin is applying battlefield innovation and cross-program collaboration to rapidly deliver layered defense capabilities to the warfighter," said Randy Crites, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Advanced Programs. "This test demonstrated a modular, affordable point-defense solution that can be quickly scaled and deployed across multiple domains to counter evolving threats."

"This test demonstrates a rapid, low-cost and modular point-defense solution that can be deployed on land or maritime platforms within days," said Paul Lemmo, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Sensors, Effectors and Mission Systems. "The demonstrated kill chain can operate standalone or integrated with higher echelon command and control systems through the Sanctum mesh network, showing our commitment to meet our customers' toughest missions."

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin