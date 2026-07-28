Lockhouse Gallery Celebrates First Anniversary with Cultural Event, Live Music by Fabio Mendonca, and Benefit Art Auction

BRUNSWICK, Md., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockhouse Gallery is proud to announce its first-anniversary celebration on Saturday, August 15th, from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM. To mark this milestone, the gallery will host a vibrant cultural event and benefit art auction, with proceeds directly supporting Brunswick Main Street beautification projects to enhance the historic downtown area. Guests at the celebration will enjoy a catered reception featuring wine, food, and refreshments.

Lockhouse Gallery, Brunswick, MD

A major highlight of the evening will be a live performance by acclaimed Brazilian bossa nova guitarist and singer Fabio Mendonca. Mendonca is a Brazilian-born songwriter, acoustic guitarist, and multi-instrumentalist whose music has captivated regional audiences. His distinctive sound seamlessly blends the rhythmic elegance of Brazilian jazz and traditional bossa nova with the nostalgic soul of classic American storytelling. Performing with a warm, deeply expressive style shaped by a lifetime of cross-cultural musical exploration, Mendonca will provide a sophisticated, acoustic backdrop perfect for an evening of fine art and philanthropy.

The anniversary auction will feature an array of paintings, jewelry, and unique handcrafted items. Many pieces are created by local artists and the gallery's own distinguished rostered artists. The auction catalog will go live on August 1st at lockhousegallery.com, offering collectors the opportunity to place bids or purchase select items outright before the event. Additional pieces will be added to the online catalog as they arrive through the first weeks of August.

Since opening its doors in May 2025, Lockhouse Gallery has established itself as an exciting new destination in the Washington, D.C. area art scene. This rising status is highlighted by the gallery's upcoming features in the prestigious September and October 2026 issues of American Art Collector magazine. Nestled in a historic river town adjacent to the Potomac River and the C&O Canal, the gallery provides easy regional access for collectors across Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Owned and operated by painter and metalsmith Kimberly Yourick, a BFA graduate of Washington University in St. Louis, the gallery showcases a diverse curatorial vision. The gallery represents a powerful roster of 31 artists. Many of whom are highly decorated and nationally recognized. While focusing primarily on painters, the gallery also exhibits fine crafters (jewelers and woodworkers) and sculptors. A significant number of these artists were mentored by Walter Bartman, one of the nation's most influential painting instructors, whose work is also featured. Available works at the gallery span a wide artistic spectrum, including realism, impressionism, folk, primitive, abstract, neo-expressionism, and figurative sculpture.

Admission to the anniversary event is free, and members of the public, community leaders, and art collectors are warmly invited to attend. The event will occur at both the gallery at 17 W. Potomac St. and Messy Bee Studio at 23 W. Potomac St. in Brunswick, Maryland.

About Lockhouse Gallery

Lockhouse Gallery is located in historic Brunswick, Maryland. Founded in May 2025 by Kimberly Yourick, the gallery features a curated roster of 31 national and local artists specializing in diverse genres from realism to abstract expressionism. For more information, visit www.lockhousegallery.com

SOURCE Lockhouse Gallery