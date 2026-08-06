Locus FS Demonstrates Mid-Year Growth Momentum as Demand Accelerates for Bio-Based Additives Across Industrial Markets

Company highlights commercial expansion, platform scalability, and growing cross-industry adoption of fermentation-derived specialty chemical solutions.

SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus FS, a biological technology platform delivering high-performance solutions designed to solve complex challenges across industrial infrastructures, today announced continued commercial growth and operational momentum through the first half of 2026. The company's progress reflects increasing demand for scalable, bio-based additives that help customers improve performance, reduce reliance on conventional petrochemical inputs, and address complex formulation and operational challenges across agriculture, energy, mining, specialty ingredients, and other industrial applications.

Built on a proprietary biomanufacturing platform and deep microbial expertise, Locus FS has continued to advance its position as a category-defining leader in fermentation-derived chemistry. Through disciplined validation, scalable production, and customer-centered commercialization, the company is demonstrating the viability of biological solutions as practical, performance-driven alternatives to traditional specialty chemicals.

During the first half of the year, Locus FS expanded its commercial activity across multiple markets, supported by increased customer engagement, repeat usage, and broader deployment of its glycolipid-enhanced formulations. Customers across oil and gas, agriculture, mining and consumer products have achieved better results with biologically derived specialty chemicals delivering the superior performance layer. The company also advanced manufacturing and formulation capabilities designed to support consistent quality, reliable supply, and integration into existing customer workflows.

Key mid-year highlights include:

Expanded commercial deployments across agriculture, energy, mining, ingredients, and industrial markets with over 60 new customers added.

Increased adoption of glycolipid-based formulations among customers seeking performance, efficiency, and sustainability advantages – more than 20% growth in customer value year over year signaling broadening adoption within existing customers and deeper relationships.

Continued progress in manufacturing scale-up and fermentation platform optimization with a 4x increase in production capacity year over year.

Advancement of product and formulation capabilities designed for broader applicability across customer use cases, including the opening of an expanded technology center that nearly doubled the amount of laboratory space.

In the process of purchasing a facility, with expanded blending capacity at Midland location, increased bulk storage, and shipping & receiving.

Strengthened customer validation through repeat usage, multi-site rollouts, and expanded technical collaboration

Continued recognition of bio-based additives as a scalable alternative to conventional chemistry

"Across industries, customers are looking for solutions that do more than replace traditional chemistry - they need technologies that improve performance, integrate into existing operations, and support long-term business and sustainability goals," said John Uhran, CEO of Locus FS. "Our mid-year progress reflects the strength of our platform, the discipline of our commercialization model, and the growing market demand for high-performing biological alternatives that can scale."

The momentum comes as specialty chemical markets face increasing pressure to deliver higher efficiency, lower environmental impact, and greater formulation flexibility. For decades, traditional chemistry has created enormous value across industries. Now many customers are seeking new molecules and new production pathways capable of meeting evolving performance, regulatory, and sustainability requirements. Locus FS is addressing this shift through its fermentation-based platform that enables the development of renewable, high-performing glycolipid additives tailored to diverse commercial applications.

Rather than positioning biological chemistry as a niche alternative, Locus FS is focused on demonstrating its role as a scalable performance platform. The company's approach combines precision microbial design, formulation-ready development, and disciplined stage-gate validation to accelerate the path from technical concept to commercial deployment. This model helps customers adopt bio-based additives without requiring major changes to existing workflows, reducing adoption friction while supporting measurable operational improvements.

Product and technology progress during the first half of 2026 has centered on consistency, usability, and broader applicability. Locus FS has continued to refine solution formats that support customer-specific performance requirements, including improved formulation compatibility, operational efficiency, and deployment flexibility across segments. These advancements reinforce the company's ability to translate biological innovation into practical commercial value.

Looking ahead, Locus FS expects to continue investing in manufacturing capacity, market expansion, customer validation, and next-generation product development. The company's near-term priorities include scaling deployments in existing markets, expanding into additional use cases, and continuing to strengthen the operational foundation required to support multi-industry growth.

"Biomanufacturing is moving from promise to practical implementation," Uhran added. "Locus FS is helping lead that transition by proving that bio-based additives can meet the performance expectations and scale of industrial customers while offering a smarter and more sustainable path forward."

Locus FS's mid-year performance underscores the growing commercial viability of fermentation-derived specialty chemical solutions and the company's role in advancing the next generation of high-performance, bio-based additives.

About Locus FS

Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS) is a USA-based biotechnology company delivering high-performance specialty chemical formulations enhanced with novel glycolipids. Built on deep microbial expertise, the company develops bio-based additives that act as powerful formulation amplifiers - pushing performance beyond the limits of traditional chemistry across industrial, CPG, energy, mining and agricultural applications. With a proprietary biomanufacturing platform and a science-first approach, Locus FS helps customers solve complex formulation challenges and accelerate the transition to smarter, more sustainable solutions. Visit LocusFS.com to learn more.

Contact Info: [email protected]

SOURCE Locus FS