LOEWS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

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Loews Corporation

Aug 04, 2026, 11:32 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable September 1, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 19, 2026.

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For more information please visit www.loews.com.

SOURCE Loews Corporation

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