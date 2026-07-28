LogiSense Introduces New Framework to Help Enterprises Operationalize Usage-Based Pricing

The Definitive Guide to Operationalizing Usage-Based Pricing at Scale provides practical frameworks for aligning pricing, billing, finance, revenue recognition, and tax across today's AI and usage-based business models.

KITCHENER, ON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI, usage-based pricing, and hybrid monetization models rapidly reshape enterprise software, organizations are discovering that pricing innovation alone is no longer enough. Success increasingly depends on the operational systems that support pricing execution, billing, finance, revenue recognition, tax compliance, and financial reporting.

To help organizations address this growing challenge, LogiSense, a leading provider of enterprise billing and monetization solutions, today announced the publication of The Definitive Guide to Operationalizing Usage-Based Pricing at Scale, introducing a practical framework that helps enterprises operationalize usage-based pricing and build the operational capabilities needed to execute, scale, and evolve modern monetization strategies.

Developed in collaboration with servicePath™, RightRev, and Avalara, the guide brings together expertise from across the monetization ecosystem to help business and technology leaders connect pricing, usage data, billing, finance, revenue recognition, and tax into a single operational strategy. Rather than focusing solely on pricing models or billing technology, the publication explores how organizations can operationalize monetization across the entire customer and revenue lifecycle.

"The conversation around usage-based pricing has largely focused on adoption. We believe the industry has entered a new phase, where the real challenge is operationalization. As pricing models become more dynamic and AI introduces new monetization opportunities, organizations need more than billing systems. They need a monetization strategy that connects pricing, usage data, billing, finance, revenue recognition, and tax into a single operational framework. We created this guide to help business and technology leaders build that foundation and scale with confidence." - Adam Howatson, CEO, LogiSense

The publication builds on LogiSense's ongoing commitment to advancing monetization best practices through industry research, executive events, educational resources, and thought leadership focused on the evolving Usage Economy.

As organizations grow, pricing models become more sophisticated, contracts become increasingly customized, and usage volumes continue to rise. The guide explores why monetization complexity compounds over time and introduces practical frameworks that help enterprises identify operational bottlenecks before they constrain growth.

Among the original frameworks introduced in the guide are:

The Monetization System , demonstrating how pricing, usage data, billing, revenue recognition, tax compliance, and financial reporting operate as a connected business capability.

, demonstrating how pricing, usage data, billing, revenue recognition, tax compliance, and financial reporting operate as a connected business capability. The Hidden Complexity Framework , helping organizations understand where monetization complexity emerges as customers, products, contracts, and pricing models evolve.

, helping organizations understand where monetization complexity emerges as customers, products, contracts, and pricing models evolve. The Complexity Matrix , providing a practical way to assess how operational complexity compounds across multiple dimensions of growth.

, providing a practical way to assess how operational complexity compounds across multiple dimensions of growth. The Monetization Maturity Model, enabling organizations to evaluate the maturity of their monetization capabilities and identify opportunities to improve agility, scalability, and financial confidence.

The guide also examines how artificial intelligence is accelerating the shift toward token-based pricing, API monetization, GPU consumption, outcome-based pricing, and other emerging commercial models. Rather than creating entirely new monetization challenges, it demonstrates how AI is exposing the limitations of traditional pricing and billing systems, making operational excellence a critical competitive advantage for organizations looking to innovate and scale.

Recognizing that successful monetization extends well beyond billing, the publication includes dedicated chapters from three industry leaders, each contributing specialist expertise across a critical stage of the monetization lifecycle.

"In today's fast-paced digital economy, tax compliance is no longer just a back-office obligation. It's a critical enabler of business growth. By automating and streamlining tax processes, companies can eliminate friction, mitigate risk, and confidently scale into new markets while keeping their focus where it belongs: on their customers and their core business." - Dewey Minor, Sr. Strategic Alliance Manager, Avalara

"Usage-based pricing only works if finance can trust the numbers behind it. Every discount, every mid-cycle change, every consumption spike has to translate into revenue you can actually recognize and defend to auditors. This guide exists because too many companies bolt UBP onto their business without asking whether their revenue recognition process can keep up, and that's where deals start to unravel. Getting finance and RevOps aligned from day one is the difference between a pricing strategy that scales and one that collapses under its own complexity." - Jagan Reddy, CEO, RightRev

Together, these expert contributions reinforce the guide's central message: operationalizing usage-based pricing requires an integrated approach that connects commercial strategy with operational execution. By aligning pricing, finance, billing, revenue recognition, and compliance, organizations can innovate faster while reducing operational complexity and financial risk.

Designed for executives responsible for pricing strategy, product management, finance, revenue operations, billing, and digital transformation, the guide provides practical recommendations for organizations operating across SaaS, AI, telecommunications, IoT, cloud services, and other consumption-based business models.

Whether modernizing pricing strategies, launching AI-powered services, or scaling a usage-based business, organizations need a monetization foundation capable of supporting continuous innovation.

The Definitive Guide to Operationalizing Usage-Based Pricing at Scale provides practical frameworks for transforming monetization from an operational challenge into a strategic business capability.

Download your complimentary copy and discover how to operationalize usage-based pricing with greater agility, accuracy, and confidence.

Download the guide now at https://na3.hubs.ly/y0xNVW0 .

About LogiSense

LogiSense helps organizations transform consumption into revenue through its enterprise monetization platform. Purpose-built for subscription, usage-based, hybrid, and AI-driven business models, the cloud-native platform enables organizations to operationalize complex pricing strategies with flexible billing, usage mediation, rating, revenue management, and automation. Trusted by enterprises across telecommunications, SaaS, IoT, AI, and digital services, LogiSense empowers organizations to accelerate innovation, improve operational efficiency, and scale monetization with confidence. Learn more at https://na3.hubs.ly/y0xP900 .

SOURCE LogiSense Corporation