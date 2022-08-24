Lohmann launches new adhesive tape with exceptional „GRIP"

NEUWIED, Germany, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lohmann has launched an adhesive tape for the flexographic printing industry with an exceptionally high grip to the sleeve. DuploFLEX® 5 GRIP increases press uptime while maintaining ease of demounting. The product was developed to provide the printing industry with a more process-safe and sustainable adhesive solution.

Reusability thanks to hybrid construction: DuploFLEX® GRIP

As a substructure during the printing process, plate mounting tapes make a significant contribution to the quality of the print through reliability and dampening properties. With its unique adhesive formulation, DuploFLEX® 5 GRIP provides excellent adhesion to the sleeve side and, with 50 percent less solvent use during the coating process, is much more sustainable than a classic plate mounting tape. Here, GRIP refers to a product structure rather than a specific product. DuploFLEX® 5 GRIP combines the viscoelastic properties of a polymer foam with a specially developed, solvent-free pure acrylic adhesive that is suitable for easy mounting and demounting. The industry-proven composite structure ensures excellent print quality and prevents edge lifting and plate damage during demounting.

At the same time, a plate mounting tape must meet the increased demand for sustainable products and processes. No edgelifting in the running process, machine downtime due to makeready and generally high material consumption are key factors considered in the formulation of GRIP tapes. With leading equipment manufacturers, DuploFLEX® 5 GRIP has been measured to have significantly higher reusability for the first time.

"The solvent-free adhesive and 100 percent recyclable packaging are part of our corporate strategy for sustainability," explains Peter Nissing, Head of Market Management Graphics at Lohmann. The increased reusability of the adhesive tape is an important argument in the discussion about resource conservation and responsible use of raw materials, he adds. The improved GRIP adhesive package is also characterized by its low sensitivity to temperature and humidity fluctuations, he added.

The new Lohmann adhesive solution was presented for the first time at Print4All in Milan at the beginning of May, where it met with lively interest. "Due to its customizability, i.e. the possibility to adjust the adhesive force between the tape and the plate to customer specifications, the tape offers a considerable customer advantage," says Thomas Holzer, Market Manager Graphics at Lohmann.

www.lohmann-tapes.com

Founded in 1851, the family-owned company Lohmann GmbH & Co KG is considered a specialist in adhesive bonding technology. With annual sales of around 720 million euros, more than 1,700 employees in 27 subsidiaries and exclusive sales partners in over 50 countries, Lohmann is active around the globe. The headquarters are located in Neuwied, Germany.

The company offers high-tech adhesive solutions for applications primarily in the automotive sector, construction & architecture, consumer goods, electronics and graphic arts industries. Lohmann engineers' solutions range from multifunctional adhesive tapes to precision die-cut parts and process integration.

