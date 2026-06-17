LOKITHOR Launches JPD400, a 5-in-1 Roadside Emergency Tool with Jump Starting, Tire Inflation, and Fast Charging

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LOKITHOR today announced the launch of the JPD400, a compact 5-in-1 roadside emergency tool designed for drivers seeking essential emergency functions in a single, space-saving device. It combines 3000A jump starting, 150 PSI tire inflation, 10000mAh portable power bank, lighting, and air inflation/deflation in one compact device for roadside readiness and outdoor travel.

LOKITHOR Launches JPD400

Roadside issues often overlap—a dead battery frequently coincides with low tire pressure or a drained phone. The JPD400 addresses these multi-scenario disruptions with a practical all-in-one format, helping drivers stay prepared for daily commutes and long-distance outdoor trips.

At its core, the JPD400 delivers a 3000A peak current to revive 12V vehicles (up to 9.0L gas/7.0L diesel) instantly, eliminating reliance on other vehicles. It features exclusive CONNECTMAX technology and a 10-layer safety protection system, ensuring reliable performance in extreme temperatures ranging from -4°F to 140°F.

Beyond jump starting, the JPD400 integrates a 150 PSI air compressor with a digital gauge and auto shut-off for cars, trucks, and RVs. It also functions as a 10,000mAh power bank with 30W fast charging for mobile devices and includes a 300-lumen LED light for nighttime visibility. Additionally, its dual-mode air system supports both inflation and deflation for outdoor gear like air mattresses and kayaks.

"JPD400 was designed around a simple idea: when something goes wrong on the road, people shouldn't have to juggle multiple devices," said the LOKITHOR Product Team, whose jump starter designs have earned consecutive German Design Awards, including the JP400 (2025) and the JTC4250 (2026). "We wanted to combine the most essential functions drivers need into one high-performance, compact unit."

With the JPD400, LOKITHOR continues to redefine roadside preparedness by merging automotive utility with user-focused portability for everyday drivers and outdoor enthusiasts.

AVAILABILITY

The LOKITHOR JPD400 is now available on Amazon and through LOKITHOR official channels.

PRODUCT LINKS

Official product page: https://www.lokithor.net/jpd400/landing_page/

Amazon product page: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GBW3GKKZ

ABOUT LOKITHOR

LOKITHOR is a portable automotive emergency solutions brand focused on jump starters, car battery charger, multifunction roadside tools, and related vehicle power products. Its product development emphasizes compact integration, practical emergency use, and user-friendly design for drivers who want dependable tools for everyday mobility and travel.

SOURCE LOKITHOR