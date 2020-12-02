Loma Linda® Brand Unveils Three Shelf-Stable, Plant-Based Meal Solutions

NASHVILLE, N.C., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Natural Foods , LLC (ANF), leading shelf-stable manufacturer of the award-winning Loma Linda® and TUNO™ brands, today unveiled three new varieties of shelf-stable, plant-based Loma Linda Meal Solutions—Greek Bowl, Hawaiian Bowl and Ultimate Vegetarian Chili. To celebrate the launch and also help to address the nation's current hunger crisis, the company is rolling out reduced prices on the innovations, as well as a number of its Loma Linda Meal Solutions and TUNO items, at key retailers beginning with Costco stores in the Pacific Northwest, Southeast and Texas through March 2021.

"Our mission is to provide affordable, sustainable, and healthy sources of plant-based protein for all lifestyles to enable people to live healthier, longer lives. While everyone wants to save the world, by reducing overfishing, gas emissions and global warming, etc., it's time to be true to our mission—we recognize we need to do our part today," comments J. Douglas Hines, Atlantic Natural Foods chairman. "Our immediate priority should be preventing empty cupboards and empty stomachs, and with our latest innovations, we're delivering a real difference with great tasting, healthy food at more affordable prices."

Like all Loma Linda meal solutions, its latest innovations are completely plant-based, gluten-free and non-GMO and can be prepared in the microwave in 60 seconds for a quick, delicious and satisfying meal that is bursting with flavor – just heat and eat! The newest varieties include:

Greek Bowl—made with plant-based protein, brown rice, chickpeas, sundried tomatoes, olives and capers and brought together with a zest of lemon and a touch of extra virgin olive oil

Hawaiian Bowl—features a flavorful combination of fried brown rice with pineapple, bell pepper, peas, ginger, and soy protein

Ultimate Vegetarian Chili—is made with a high-protein blend of pinto beans, red kidney beans, soy protein, tomatoes, and spices

A recent Feeding America analysis estimates 15 million more people will live in food insecure homes in the USA this year compared with pre-pandemic levels, with more than 50 million Americans facing hunger in 2020.

"Given the current economic challenges, we're proud to have worked to create value first and reduce prices on all Loma Linda items at Costco by 20 percent—and are rolling this offering out at many other retailers this year, driving tremendous value to shoppers over time. We are making it easier and more affordable than ever for consumers to enjoy nutritious, flavorful plant-based foods," adds Hines.

The new items, as well as Loma Linda's award-winning Chipotle Pepper Bowl and TUNO products, will be available at $2 per meal at select Costco locations through the end of March.

About Atlantic Natural Foods

Headquartered in Nashville, NC, Atlantic Natural Foods is the leading shelf stable manufacturer and provider of Loma Linda®, TUNO™, neat® and Kaffree Roma™ brand products. Its mission is to provide affordable, sustainable and healthy sources of plant-based protein food for all lifestyles and people to live healthier, longer lives. The company operates its own manufacturing facility as well as a joint venture project in Thailand. The brands are sold throughout the U.S and in 17 countries, including the U.K. and Australia. To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com or follow the brand in Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

