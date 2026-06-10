London Blockchain Summit: Bringing the Institutional Tokenisation Market Together

LONDON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- London Blockchain Summit today announced its Institutional Tokenisation Summit, a focused institutional forum convening the full cross-section of the tokenised asset market, buy side, sell side and infrastructure, at DLA Piper, 160 Aldersgate Street, Barbican, London on 7 July 2026.

The event brings together a speaker faculty spanning the UK, United States, Switzerland and the European Union, reflecting the global coordination now required as tokenised markets operate around the clock. Confirmed speakers include:

Sebastien Guglietta, Global Head of Asset Management at Laser Digital (Nomura)

Henry A. Stiles, Chief U.S. Counsel at Franklin Templeton Digital Assets

Theo Golden, Head of Digital Assets at Baillie Gifford

Myles Harrison, Chief Product Officer at AMINA Bank

Oya Celiktemur, EMEA Lead at Ondo Finance

Vadim Khramov, CIO and Founder of Edge Capital

Juan David Mendieta Villegas, Co-Founder of Keyrock

Attending organisations confirmed to date include BlackRock, Galaxy Digital, NYSE, State Street, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Clearstream, CoinShares, NatWest and Re7 Capital.

The summit is structured around three content pillars that move the conversation beyond asset issuance into the operational and commercial mechanics that institutions need. The first examines the legal, custody and settlement foundations required before a tokenised asset is fit for institutional use. The second addresses the infrastructure gap between what exists today and what markets need before tokenised assets can be traded, financed and used as collateral at scale. The third takes a clear-eyed look at which asset classes among them gold, commodities and equities have genuine structural problems that digital infrastructure can solve, and where the commercial case is already being built.

Alex Stein, Conference Director, London Blockchain Summit: "Most tokenised asset projects fail before they reach the market not because the technology doesn't work, but because the foundations weren't built for institutions from the start. This summit connects the people who need to solve that problem together: the buyers, the distributors, the market makers and the infrastructure providers. Very few events bring this complete cross-section of the market into one room."

The agenda maps the full lifecycle of RWA tokenisation from primary issuance through secondary trading, collateral mobility and custody scalability treating it as a single market structure problem rather than a series of isolated technology questions. With speakers representing regulatory and commercial environments across four jurisdictions, the programme is designed to address the 24/7 liquidity dynamics and cross-border coordination that will define how tokenised markets function.

Registration and programme details are available here.

About Bopper Events

Bopper Events creates content-led industry events that turn complex technology conversations into clear, commercially relevant experiences. Its portfolio spans conferences, summits, webinars and networking forums designed to connect business leaders, innovators, policymakers and investors across frontier technology and industry transformation. Alongside flagship brands such as the London Blockchain Conference, Bopper Events develops bespoke events for organisations looking to convene high-value audiences around innovation and emerging market structure.

SOURCE London Blockchain Summit