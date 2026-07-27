Lone Star Analysis Launches Evolved AI® IQ Series of Decision Intelligence Solutions with Introduction of Designer IQ

New AI-powered solution transforms limited information into actionable engineering intelligence for aerospace threat assessment and design

ADDISON, Texas, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Star Analysis today announced the launch of its Evolved AI® IQ Series of decision intelligence solutions, introducing Evolved AI® – Designer IQ, the first in a growing portfolio of AI-powered solutions built to solve complex defense and aerospace challenges.

Patented Evolved AI®

Built on Lone Star's patented Evolved AI® technology foundation, Designer IQ is a Generative AI solution that enables defense organizations to rapidly generate physics-based designs of missiles, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), and other air vehicles, even when only partial or uncertain information is available. By combining Generative AI, engineering physics, optimization, and user-known parameters, Designer IQ helps analysts, engineers, and decision makers assess emerging threats, evaluate system performance, and explore optimized designs with greater speed and confidence.

Designer IQ transforms available intelligence including imagery, known geometry, estimated dimensions, flight conditions, and performance characteristics into actionable engineering insight. The solution supports threat assessment, reverse engineering, mission planning, and system design by predicting key characteristics such as aerodynamics, propulsion, mass properties, flight performance, and more.

"Designer IQ represents a new approach to applying artificial intelligence to aerospace engineering," said Randy Allen, Ph.D., Chief Scientist at Lone Star Analysis. "Rather than waiting for complete intelligence, Designer IQ applies engineering physics and our patented Evolved AI® technology to generate credible designs and performance predictions using limited information. That enables analysts and engineers to rapidly understand emerging threats and evaluate design alternatives."

The introduction of Designer IQ marks the beginning of Lone Star's broader Evolved AI® strategy, with additional decision intelligence solutions planned to address other complex challenges across defense and aerospace.

"Evolved AI® was built to power intelligent solutions that help organizations solve complex problems, make better decisions, and uncover insights, even when information is incomplete or uncertainty is high," said Eric Haney, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at Lone Star Analysis. "Designer IQ is the first solution in executing this vision, demonstrating how purpose-built AI can deliver practical, explainable solutions for real-world defense challenges. As the Evolved AI® family grows, customers will see the same AI foundation applied across an expanding range of operational and analytical domains."

About Lone Star Analysis

Lone Star Analysis delivers leading-edge predictive and prescriptive analytics, artificial intelligence, and digital engineering solutions that help customers solve complex problems, reduce risk, and make better decisions. The company's patented Evolved AI® platform powers a growing family of intelligent solutions designed to address the evolving needs of defense, aerospace, transportation, energy, and other complex industries.

For more information about Evolved AI® – Designer IQ, visit https://www.lone-star.com/evolved-ai/

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SOURCE Lone Star Analysis