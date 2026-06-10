Three AI agents debate the citations, score the claim, and publish the verdict, no sponsors, no affiliates, no human edits to soften the call

PARIS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longevity or Bullshit, a fully AI-driven platform that audits the research citations behind trending longevity marketing claims, supplements, and devices, launched today. The site scores each claim on a 0–100 "Legit Score", a transparent verdict produced by three competing AI agents debating the quality and relevance of published research.

LongevityorBullshit.ai: separating evidence-backed longevity science from hype

Longevity has gone from niche obsession to full-blown gold rush. In the last 24 months alone, supplement brands have rebranded as longevity companies overnight, clinics have multiplied across major cities, and a wave of new podcasters, influencers, and self-styled experts have flooded the category — most arriving faster than the peer-reviewed research behind their claims. The market is now projected to surpass $60 billion globally¹, with marketing budgets that routinely dwarf the published evidence base. Longevity or Bullshit was built to close that gap.

The platform was born out of frustration. Founder Alexandre Leciel spent over €100,000 across two years purchasing longevity protocols, supplements, and devices, only to find that a meaningful share of what he had paid for was backed by thin or absent citations in the scientific literature.

"I'm the target customer for this industry, and I got burned," said Leciel. "I spent over €100,000 chasing protocols that turned out to be marketing dressed up as science. My routine became the same every time something trended — open Perplexity, find the studies, switch to Gemini, cross-check, switch to ChatGPT, summarize the contradictions. Hours of work for every single claim. I started skipping it, which meant either trusting the noise or paying for things with no published support. The agent does that work in seconds, and it doesn't have a brand to protect."

How it works

The platform's AI agent monitors Reddit, TikTok, X, YouTube, and Substack for trending longevity claims, then surfaces the relevant peer-reviewed literature. From there:

A scorer model evaluates the citation base and assigns a Legit Score from 0 to 100

A challenger model probes the rating and tests its assumptions against alternative research

A judge model weighs both positions and issues the final verdict

The result is published in full, methodology, citations, and all. No affiliate links. No supplement partnerships. No human edits to soften a harsh rating. If the research base for a claim is thin, the platform says so.

Why it matters

The longevity boom has produced a category where marketing confidence travels faster than the published evidence base. Recent controversies around supplement marketing, peptide clinic claims, and celebrity-endorsed protocols have left consumers with no neutral, conflict-free way to evaluate what is actually supported by research and what is well-funded messaging.

Longevity or Bullshit is positioned as a counterweight: a fully automated, ad-free auditor of an industry that has, until now, largely audited itself. Since beginning development, Leciel has declined multiple partnership, affiliate, and sponsorship offers, and has committed to keeping the platform structurally independent, no external commercial links of any kind. He uses the tool himself before purchasing any new protocol.

"The space rewards confidence and aesthetics, not citations," Leciel added. "So I built something that rewards the opposite."

About Longevity or Bullshit

Longevity or Bullshit is a 100% AI-driven platform that audits the published research behind trending longevity marketing claims and publishes the verdict — good or bad. The site operates without affiliate links, sponsorships, or human editorial intervention.

¹Global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market projections, marketresearchfuture.com

Press contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Longevity or BS