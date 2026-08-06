Longitude Rx Appoints Cora Beth Enzor as Chief Operating Officer to Power Its Next Phase of Growth

Nationally recognized for building and scaling specialty pharmacy programs inside the nation's leading health systems, Enzor will lead enterprise operations as Longitude Rx expands beyond its founding members.

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longitude Rx, the health system–owned specialty pharmacy services organization, today announced the appointment of Cora Beth Enzor as Chief Operating Officer. A nationally recognized operator with more than 20 years of experience building and scaling specialty pharmacy within leading academic and health system enterprises, Enzor will oversee enterprise operations, implementation, service delivery, and partner performance as Longitude Rx expands to additional health system partners.

Cora Beth Enzor

Enzor will work closely with the company's commercial, data, and technology teams to translate Longitude Rx's founding vision into consistent outcomes for health systems and the patients they serve. Her early priorities will include accelerating speed to therapy, standardizing high-reliability operations across partner organizations, improving continuity of care, and helping health systems manage specialty pharmacy economics more sustainably.

About Cora Beth Enzor

Enzor is one of the health system pharmacy field's most respected operators, with deep expertise across the challenges that now define specialty pharmacy for health systems: building scalable pharmacy operations, improving prescription capture and continuity of care, and strengthening 340B program performance. These capabilities are increasingly important as payers consolidate and shift financial risk onto providers, reimbursement compress, and cell-and-gene therapies reshape drug spending.

Enzor joins Longitude Rx from Thyme Care, where she served as Vice President of Pharmacy Operations and led the Pharmacy Solutions team. Founded and led by CEO Robin Shah and named No. 18 on CNBC's 2026 Disruptor 50 list, Thyme Care gave Enzor direct exposure to the data, technology, and operating discipline reshaping specialty care at a national scale, as well as the cost pressures facing providers and payers across the healthcare system.

Enzor's work inside health systems makes her a natural fit for Longitude Rx. She previously led Vanderbilt Health Pharmacy Solutions, the externally facing specialty pharmacy enterprise of one of the nation's leading academic health systems. There, she architected and scaled health-system-owned specialty pharmacies for multiple health system organizations. That capability is central to what Longitude Rx extends to partners across the country, and Enzor's experience reflects the company's founding ethos: specialty pharmacies built by health systems, for health systems. Enzor will be joined at Longitude Rx by Doug King and Jaime O'Bar, two senior specialty pharmacy leaders from her previous team, further strengthening the company's implementation and operating capabilities as it scales.

About Longitude Rx

Established in 2025 as part of Longitude Health, Longitude Rx is a health system–owned specialty pharmacy services organization built for health systems, by health systems. Its founding members Baylor Scott & White Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, Michigan Medicine, Novant Health, and Providence, and customers represent more than $100 billion in combined net patient service revenue. Through a unified, data-driven platform, Longitude Rx brings together every touchpoint of the specialty pharmacy journey to deliver better clinical and financial outcomes. For more information, visit longituderx.org and follow us on LinkedIn at Longitude Rx.

Contact

Josh Birch

Media Relations Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Longitude Rx