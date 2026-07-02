Longsys Achieves One Million Monthly mSSD Production Capacity, Accelerating Edge AI Storage Deployment

SUZHOU, China, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longsys (301308.SZ) announced the establishment of a stable monthly production and delivery capacity of one million mSSD (Micro SSD) units, marking a major milestone for its high speed mSSD storage solutions. The new production capacity is designed to meet growing market demand while providing room for future expansion.

The first mSSD samples rolled off the production line at Longsys' Suzhou packaging and testing manufacturing base in October 2025. Following production line optimization, process refinement and manufacturing ramp-up, Longsys established a stable monthly production capacity of one million units in June 2026. Leveraging SiP (System-in-Package) integration and packaging technology to innovate and evolve traditional storage form factors, the product's performance, quality and functionality have been validated through real-world customer applications, and the company is now working with leading industry customers, including Lenovo and ASUS.

Longsys currently offers both PCIe Gen4 and PCIe Gen5 mSSD solutions. Designed with customized thermal architectures, the products deliver sustained high performance while maintaining a compact form factor for edge AI devices. The PCIe Gen5 version further incorporates a vapor chamber (VC) cooling solution to support higher bandwidth, larger capacities and improved sustained performance under intensive workloads.

Developed for AI PCs, intelligent terminals and other edge AI devices, Longsys mSSD adopts a System-in-Package (SiP) architecture that integrates the controller, NAND flash, power management IC and passive components into a single package. Compared with conventional PCB-based SSD designs, the SiP architecture simplifies manufacturing, improves space efficiency, enhances product reliability and shortens production cycles, enabling more efficient large-scale manufacturing and delivery.

Leveraging the fundamental advantages of its packaging architecture, this SiP integration solution is compatible with multiple generations of high-speed PCIe specifications — Gen4, Gen5 and the upcoming Gen6. It also delivers product development capabilities covering consumer-grade, industrial-grade and automotive-grade reliability standards.

To further strengthen its edge AI storage portfolio, Longsys introduced its proprietary SPU™ (Storage Processing Unit) together with iSA™ (Intelligent Storage Agent) and HLCache™ technologies in March 2026, creating an integrated hardware-software architecture for next-generation intelligent storage.

Looking ahead, Longsys will continue expanding its mSSD platform across AI PCs, AI Boxes and other edge AI devices while advancing the PCIe Gen5 ecosystem. By combining SiP integration with hardware-software innovation, the company aims to accelerate large-scale deployment of edge AI storage solutions and unlock the full commercial potential of integrated storage technology.

About Longsys

Founded in 1999, Longsys (301308.SZ) is a globally leading branded semiconductor memory enterprise, integrating R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services. For more information please visit https://www.longsys.com/, and follow Longsys on LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Longsys