Lonza Issues Exclusive, Target-Specific License to Antharis Therapeutics to Advance Next-Generation Dual Payload ADCs for Gastrointestinal Cancers

Target-specific licensing agreement enabling Antharis to advance proprietary dual-payload antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) programs using Lonza's site-specific ADC technologies





Reinforces Antharis' and Lonza's position at the forefront of dual-payload ADC development amid growing industry adoption of multi-warhead strategies

BASEL, Switzerland and SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lonza and Antharis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation antibody-based therapeutics for oncology, today announced an exclusive, target-specific licensing agreement to develop novel dual-payload ADCs targeting gastrointestinal (GI) cancers.

Antharis Therapeutics utilizes cutting-edge proprietary antibody engineering and target biology expertise to develop next-generation therapeutic monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), bispecifics and ADCs, designed to address unmet medical needs in oncology. Through this agreement, Antharis will integrate its proprietary antibody engineering and target biology expertise with Lonza's clinically validated, site-specific ADC technologies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Antharis will secure rights to Lonza's dual-payload ADC technology platform, which will be combined with Antharis' proprietary discovery and development capabilities to advance highly differentiated, next generation ADC programs for multicancer applications.

The collaboration will initially support Antharis' lead ADC program, about to enter the clinic, targeting GI cancers, and reflects the shared commitment of Antharis and Lonza to developing first-in-class and best-in-class, biology-driven ADCs with potential for overcoming multi-drug resistance and increasing overall survival rates.

Jan Vertommen, Vice President of Commercial Development, Advanced Synthesis, Lonza, said: "This licensing agreement highlights an exciting new innovation based on Lonza's proprietary dual payload technology. We are excited to combine our platform with Antharis' deep expertise in antibody engineering and target biology to evaluate its potential to advance next generation ADCs. We are pleased to see this collaboration applied within Antharis' ambitious and scientifically rigorous ADC programs."

Raphael Ribeiro Pinaud, CEO of Antharis Therapeutics, said: "This collaboration represents a major strategic milestone for Antharis. By combining Lonza's clinically validated ADC technology platform with Antharis' antibody engineering, target biology and translational expertise, we are well positioned to advance next-generation dual-payload ADCs. We believe this collaboration creates a powerful and highly differentiated approach to oncology drug development."

Under the terms of the agreement, Antharis will retain full responsibility for research, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of the ADCs, while Lonza will manufacture components related to its proprietary payload and linker technologies. Lonza will be eligible to receive upfront, potential milestone payments and royalty payments on net sales.

Lonza Contact Details: [email protected]

Antharis Contact Details: Daniel Yazbeck

COO, Head of Corporate Strategy

Antharis Therapeutics, Inc.

[email protected]

About Antharis, Inc.

Antharis Therapeutics discovers and develops monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), bispecifics and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) as next-generation treatments for oncology and other unmet medical needs. With a robust pipeline of therapies in various levels of development, combined with a multidisciplinary team of experts, Antharis is dedicated to transforming the future of healthcare by delivering safe, effective, and life-changing treatments to patients in need. For more information, please visit www.antharistherapeutics.com.

Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this media advisory may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this media advisory.

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SOURCE Antharis Therapeutics