Loomis issues SEK 1,000 million in sustainability-linked bonds

STOCKHOLM, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has issued SEK 1,000 million in sustainability-linked bonds with a 5-year maturity and a floating interest rate.

The bonds carry an annual interest rate of 3m Stibor +0.95% and were issued under Loomis' EUR 2 billion EMTN programme dated 29 May 2026. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to refinance existing debt.

"Despite a volatile market environment marked by geopolitical tensions, the transaction was well received by the market and attracted strong investor interest, with an order book exceeding SEK 2.9 billion," comments Johan Wilsby, CFO of Loomis.

The bonds were issued in accordance with Loomis' Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework, supported by a second-party opinion from Sustainalytics. Loomis has linked the sustainability-linked bonds to a target of reducing the company's absolute carbon emissions by 48% by 2030 compared with 2019 levels.

By continuing to integrate sustainability targets into its financing, Loomis strengthens its sustainability commitments.

Danske Bank and Nordea acted as joint bookrunners.

The bonds will be listed on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin.

In connection with the issuance, Loomis AB offered bondholders the opportunity to participate in partial buybacks of its outstanding bonds maturing in May 2027 (ISIN: FRN SE0013361052 and Fixed SE0013361060). In total, buybacks amounting to a nominal value of SEK 378 million in FRN and SEK 266 million in Fixed will have been completed as of 17 June.

This press release is also available on Loomis' website, www.loomis.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jenny Boström

Head of Sustainability and IR

[email protected]

+46 79 006 45 92

Fredrik Hammarbäck

Media Relations and External Communications Manager

[email protected]

+46 76 311 56 29

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SOURCE Loomis AB